7 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named to Billboard 2026 Top Music Lawyers List

ATLANTA, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Charles J. Biederman, Jake Phillips, Steve Plinio, Jess Rosen, Bobby Rosenbloum, Paul D. Schindler, and Charmaine D. Smith were chosen for Billboard's 2026 Top Music Lawyers list.

Billboard's annual Top Music Lawyers list recognizes leading attorneys shaping the music industry through high-profile transactions, litigation, artist representation, catalog deals, intellectual property matters, and emerging issues affecting the business. Honorees are selected by Billboard's editors based on industry impact, peer recognition, and notable achievements over the past year.

"We are honored to see members of our Entertainment & Media Practice once again recognized by Billboard among the industry's leading music lawyers," said Rosenbloum, chair of the firm's Global Entertainment & Media Practice. "What sets Greenberg Traurig apart is the depth of our team and the breadth of our experience across the music industry. We advise both talent and corporate clients on a wide range of business, transactional, and technology matters, providing practical, strategic counsel informed by decades of experience."

Biederman represents a diverse global clientele across music, film, television, branding, fashion, and more, providing strategic counsel on creative and business matters spanning recording agreements, publishing deals, touring, branding, catalog sales, and other matters central to the business of music and entertainment.

Phillips advises media and technology companies, talent and high-profile brands on complex entertainment, intellectual property, and technology transactions. Operating at the intersection of traditional and emerging media, he structures cutting‑edge deals and business models across streaming, gaming, social media, and artificial intelligence. His clients range from Fortune 100 companies and startups to artists, creators, studios, production companies, platforms, and ethical AI ventures. Phillips is frequently sought out for high‑stakes negotiations and strategic monetization initiatives across the entertainment and technology ecosystem.

Plinio has over two decades of experience representing artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives in music and entertainment, advising on agreements related to recording, publishing, touring, catalogs, and joint ventures.

Rosen, co-chair of the Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice, is one of the nation's top entertainment attorneys, with more than three decades of experience representing prominent talent in music, film, television, and new media, and brings a distinct perspective as a former professional musician. Consistently recognized by Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and Best Lawyers in America as one of the industry's leading dealmakers, he advises many of the world's most successful artists on high-profile recording, touring, publishing, branding, and catalog transactions. His client roster includes some of the most influential names in country music and entertainment, making him a trusted strategic advisor on many of the industry's most significant and complex deals.

Rosenbloum, widely regarded as a key architect of the modern digital music business, has driven billions of dollars in value for the global music industry over three decades of experience at the intersection of music and technology, advising on digital media strategies and negotiating complex content licensing agreements.

Schindler, senior chair of the New York Entertainment & Media Practice, represents award-winning, multiplatinum artists, producers, labels, and entertainment companies, counseling on licensing, branding, record deals, and securing revenue through endorsements, merchandising, joint ventures, and touring. Schindler also advises on catalog sales and acquisitions to maximize value and protect intellectual property.

Smith brings over two decades of intellectual property law experience in the entertainment and media industries, advising all kinds of digital media and technology companies on music rights licensing in the digital space, providing strategic guidance on cutting-edge issues and emerging use cases (including artificial intelligence), formulating bespoke licensing approaches and royalty structures, and securing rights for digital music exploitation in the United States and globally.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, live stage, internet, digital media, publishing, sports, theatre, and cable industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment and media sectors and provides clients with timely, business-oriented, and dedicated legal counsel essential for thriving in today's dynamic, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Our entertainment and media attorneys have been consistently recognized as Billboard "Top Music Lawyers" and "Country Power Players," The Hollywood Reporter "Power Lawyers: Top 100 Most Influential Entertainment Lawyers in America," and a Law360 "Practice Group of the Year"; in the Variety "Dealmakers Impact Report," "Legal Impact Report," and "Variety 500," Chambers USA Guide, The Legal 500, Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP