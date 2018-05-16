4 Growth Areas Lawn and Garden Executives Should Capitalize On

CLEVELAND, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global demand for power lawn and garden equipment is forecast to grow 2.5% per year to $24.2 billion in 2021, improving on the 2011-2016 market performance. In order to capitalize on that growth, it is important to recognize the key factors driving growth and in which countries or regions that impact is strongest.

For instance, high impact areas are seeing:

increased formation of single-family households

growth in the number of operational golf courses and sports fields

expansion of the size of the middle class

the development of high-value new products, such as robotic mowers

An analysis of key trends and how to incorporate them into a growth strategy is provided in The Freedonia Group's new white paper How to Compete in the Global Market: Recommendations & Opportunities for Power Lawn & Garden Equipment Executives.

The white paper is downloadable here:

https://www.freedoniagroup.com/Content/Power-Lawn-Garden-Equipment-White-Paper

Freedonia offers comprehensive research on the lawn and garden market, providing market segmentation for:

product types

residential and professional

end-use applications (from single-family homes to institutional buildings)

distribution regions

Freedonia also conducts research on specialty products such as robot lawn mowers, and includes hard-to-find data on products such as natural stone and porcelain hardscaping, and various types of watering equipment. Data are provided at the manufacturers' level, with analysis of key distribution categories and trends from big box home improvement retailers to specialty stores and e-commerce.

About The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com – The Freedonia Group is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985, we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning.

