4 Signs Your Water Treatment System Needs Upgrading

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than four out of ten Americans use home water treatment units*, and while these units can last for years, today's technology advancements allow systems to better address changes in water quality, provide more efficiency and are more cost effective. Culligan International, a world leader in the treatment of water, aims to educate homeowners on how to determine when to upgrade their water treatment system and is offering customers a chance to trade-in old, noisy and inefficient units with its Wanted Dead or Alive promotion.

All water treatment units require maintenance, with most manufacturers providing recommendations for upkeep and replacement. While these recommendations serve as a good baseline, Culligan suggests homeowners look for these signs that their water treatment units may need upgrading:

Changes in Taste and Smell. Water filtration systems are designed to remove contaminants and foul odors found in drinking water. A sudden change in the taste, smell or clarity of your water could indicate that the contaminants the system is designed to remove are still present. With a new filtration system, this could just mean the filter needs replacing, but a full upgrade may be needed with an older unit. Mineral Build-up. Water softener systems remove minerals, such as calcium and magnesium, which can leave deposits on dishes and plumbing fixtures. If your home's water softener is not working properly, you may notice mineral deposits, stains or a white film on bathroom fixtures, dishes and sinks. In addition, minerals can clog showerheads and appliances. It makes soap and detergent less effective, leaving clothing looking dingy and wearing more easily. Dry Hair and Skin. It also may be time for a water softener upgrade if you notice changes in your skin and hair. Showering or bathing in hard water can leave a film of soap on your skin. This can prevent the removal of dirt and bacteria and also irritate the skin. Washing your hair in hard water can cause build-up that makes it tangle more easily, look dull and feel rough. Noise. Your water treatment unit may be literally telling you it's time of an upgrade. If your unit starts making laboring sounds, it's a good indication that a repair or upgrade is necessary. Homeowners should have their unit evaluated by a professional who can determine the proper steps to fix or replace the unit.

"Culligan has been solving water issues in the home for more than 80 years, and we've seen first-hand how advancement in technology has improved water quality," said Larry Holzman, Sr. Vice President of NA Franchise, Culligan International. "If your home is ready for an upgrade, today's water treatment systems offer a variety of solutions that are more efficient and cost-effective than ever."

Now through October 31, Culligan's Wanted Dead or Alive promotion is offering homeowners the opportunity to trade in their water softeners or whole home filters to receive up to a $500 reward towards a new water treatment system. New Culligan High Efficiency Models provide 46% reduced operating costs, savings on salt usage and overall better quality water. For more information about this offer, Culligan water treatment products or to find your local Culligan representative visit www.culligan.com.

Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan International is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of their customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration products. Culligan's products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for business. Culligan's network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 800 dealers in 90 countries. Many Culligan dealers have valuable equity in their communities as multigenerational family owners of their franchises. For more information visit: www.culligan.com.

*According to the Water Quality Association (WQA)

