4 Things All Travelers Should Do Before Boarding a Flight, Revealed by Squaremouth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 2 million travelers take to the sky each day, according to the Federal Aviation Administration , putting airline travel at an all time high in 2019. With the busy holiday travel season right around the corner, travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, shares 4 travel insurance tips travelers need to know before boarding a flight.

Purchase Coverage Early

One of the most common mistakes travelers make is purchasing coverage too late and missing out on standard pre-departure benefits. Travel insurance will only pay claims on policies that were purchased prior to a covered event occurring, such as inclement weather or illness, so it is key to purchase a policy early in order to get the most out of these benefits. Buying travel insurance early also increases your chance of being eligible for certain time-sensitive coverage, including the popular Cancel For Any Reason and Pre-Existing Condition benefits.

Review Your Policy

Travelers should plan to review their policy before departure, paying attention to coverage for common issues like trip delays. Most policies include Travel Delay coverage, but there are requirements that must be met before that benefit takes effect. For example, if a flight is delayed for a covered reason, such as inclement weather or mechanical failures, there is still a minimum amount of time that the traveler must be delayed, typically between 3-12 hours.

Protect Your Valuables

Most comprehensive travel insurance policies include the Baggage and Personal Items Loss benefit, which protects travelers in the event their bags are lost, stolen, or damaged during a trip. However, this benefit has a reimbursement limit, and is not designed to cover valuables, such as jewelry, furs, and electronics. Squaremouth recommends travelers insure expensive items valued above $1,000 through other sources, such as homeowner's insurance or the credit card that was used to purchase the item.

Don't Be Late

While most policies include benefits for travelers who miss a flight, the reason must be specifically covered by the policy. Travel insurance does not cover missed flights due to airport security delays or heavy traffic, unless the traveler is involved in an accident on their way to the airport. Common covered reasons include airline delays due to mechanical failure or inclement weather, lost or stolen passports, weather conditions and road closures that prevent you from getting to the airport, or a traffic accident.

