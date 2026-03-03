Squaremouth Sees 18x Spike in Travel Insurance Inquiries as Middle East Airspace Closures Disrupt Global Routes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just one week after the unrest in Mexico, travelers are facing yet another surge of interruptions as tensions between the U.S. and Iran continue to escalate, triggering airspace closures across parts of the Middle East.

While the conflict is regional, its impact reaches travelers globally. Flight disruptions are affecting major international routes through two of the world's busiest transit hubs, Dubai and Doha, Qatar, stranding travelers who are not even traveling to the region but simply connecting through it.

Squaremouth , a leading travel insurance comparison site, reports that customer service calls related to UAE and Dubai travel have surged 18x since the disruptions began.

The company recently assisted a traveler in the Maldives whose layover in Dubai was cancelled, leaving her stranded mid-journey and concerned whether her travel insurance policy would cover unexpected expenses.

"Travelers aren't just worried about cancellations, they're asking detailed questions about what benefits may apply," said Chrissy Valdez, Senior Director of Operations at Squaremouth, who oversees Squaremouth's customer service team. "Many travelers want to know if this situation qualifies as an act of war or terrorism under their coverage, if they'll be reimbursed for purchasing a new ticket with a different airline, or whether extended hotel stays will be covered."

The spike in inquiries highlights how quickly geopolitical events can cause a ripple effect through the global travel network, leaving travelers frantic for answers and clarity.

What Travelers Should Know

Travel insurance exclusions for acts of war, military action, and airspace closures apply specifically to trip cancellation and interruption coverage.

However, the domino effect from military action, such as delayed flights or missed connections, may still be covered under standard Travel Delay benefits . Covered reasons for delay can include the airline rerouting flights due to hub disruptions, crew rescheduling, or mechanical issues caused by tighter turnaround schedules.

If you have questions about your coverage, we recommend contacting your provider directly and saving all correspondence with both the insurer and the airline in case you need to file a claim.

What Travel Insurance Covers

All medical benefits ( Emergency Medical and Medical Evacuation , etc) will still apply if you become sick or injured while abroad.

and , etc) will still apply if you become sick or injured while abroad. If you already have the Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) add-on, you have the flexibility to cancel for partial reimbursement. Interruption For Any Reason (IFAR) is also an option if you feel unsafe after your trip has already begun.

add-on, you have the flexibility to cancel for partial reimbursement. is also an option if you feel unsafe after your trip has already begun. Trip Delay coverage may pay for your meals and accommodations if flights are disrupted.

If you are stranded and need help rebooking a flight, contact your provider's emergency assistance line for support.

If you have an upcoming trip that may be impacted due to the situation, we recommend both CFAR and IFAR, as they will offer you the most flexibility.

What Your Rights Are As A Traveler

You are still entitled to a timely and automatic refund from your airline if your itinerary experiences a significant change.

However, certain governments in the region, including the UAE and Qatar, are also going above and beyond to assist stranded travelers with accommodations and meals.

You should first utilize any assistance offered by airlines or local authorities. Travel insurance is meant to supplement other recovery sources. Claims may be adjusted if expenses are already covered by a government entity or airline.

Other Helpful Tips

U.S. travelers in the Middle East should check the website of their nearest U.S. Embassy for resources, and the U.S. State Department website for travel advisories, which are updated frequently.

for travel advisories, which are updated frequently. Consider enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) : a free service that allows U.S. citizens and nationals to register their trip abroad so the Department of State can contact them quickly in case of an emergency.

