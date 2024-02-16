4 WAYS THE BEEM BY START UP MUDO LABS ON KICKSTARTER WILL REVOLUTIONIZE THE WAY YOU MASTER YOUR MOOD

News provided by

Mudo Labs

16 Feb, 2024, 02:50 ET

The pocket-sized device lets you enhance a given mood through acupressure and aromachology

SINGAPORE, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a reality check: stress levels in the workplace have reached an all-time high. According to the Global Workplace 2021 Report, 43 percent of respondents in over 100 countries claim to have experienced stress.

Those numbers are worrying and while the methods to manage our moods are endless (take your pick from exercise, meditation, yoga) few actually allow us to hold space for our emotions while on the go.

Continue Reading
The Beem employs two ancient principles in one sleek device: acupressure and aromachology
The Beem employs two ancient principles in one sleek device: acupressure and aromachology

Enter The Beem, an innovative device by Singapore-based startup Mudo Labs which lets you master your mood through a combination of acupressure, aromachology and breath control. Think of it as your pocket-sized mood maestro, blending ancient wellness knowledge with some seriously cool tech — all of which is backed by science.

It's perfect for anyone looking to ride through life with a bit more zen, thanks to six interchangeable cartridges that help promote a given mood. The device was launched in Singapore to critical acclaim in September 2023 and just went global via Kickstarter. Here's how it can help you master your mood.

IT'S ALL IN THE BREATH
The nifty little device encourages you to pause and (literally) take a breath. The Beem works by pressing it against your Cupid's bow and taking in deep breaths to inhale its mood-enhancing essential oils encased in interchangeable cartridges. In doing so, it combines the benefits of aromachology — the science of scents — with the traditional wellness practice of acupressure to prompt you to take a moment and balance your emotions.

BACKED BY SCIENCE
The Beem is the product of extensive scientific research and collaboration, developed over 10 years in consultation with a team of scientists, psychologists, and industrial designers and prototypes were tested out by focus groups. The result is a scientifically-backed device with carefully formulated scent blends derived from natural botanicals.

IT'S SLIM AND PORTABLE
Whether you're in an office setting or on the move, The Beem is the perfect companion for a quick mental reset. Its discreet size allows it to be a subtle yet effective presence in your daily routine. This portability means that relaxation and mood regulation don't have to be confined to the home; they can be integrated seamlessly into everyday life, providing support wherever and whenever it's needed.

SWITCH IT UP
The Beem by Mudo Labs is pretty slick, letting you switch out six scent cartridges based on your mood. Each one is packed with responsibly sourced all-natural essential oils extracted from plants like moringa and damiana, so you're the master of your own mood.

Visit the Mudo Labs Kickstarter campaign here.

Access a full press kit with visuals here.

SOURCE Mudo Labs

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.