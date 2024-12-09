40% of retail injuries happen in year one, Sentry study finds

New report spotlights risks as holiday hiring adds thousands of new workers

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As retailers onboard thousands of employees for the holiday shopping rush, Sentry's newly released 2024 Retail & Wholesale Injury Report reveals a key trend: 38% of retail worker injuries happen within their first year on the job. With retailers expected to hire between 400,000 and 500,000 seasonal workers according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), the findings highlight the importance of proactive safety training to protect employees and minimize workplace risks.

"The holiday season is a critical time for retailers, but it also highlights the safety risks associated with onboarding new workers," said Dan Grant, director of safety services at Sentry, a leading workers' compensation insurer. "Short-term hires often lack the job-specific training and support needed to prevent injuries. Our data is clear: prioritizing ongoing safety mentorship from day one can help reduce injuries across the industry."

Industry trends in retail and wholesale operations

The report sheds light on key injury patterns, including:

Strains and contusions accounted for nearly 50% of all injuries, followed by lacerations and sprains. Lost time impact : Injuries resulting in missed work led to an average of 70 lost workdays.





: Injuries resulting in missed work led to an average of 70 lost workdays. At-risk workers: Workers under age 30 experienced the highest injury rates, accounting for nearly one-third of injuries of all cases.

"Retail workers face constant physical demands, from stocking shelves to lifting heavy items in the stockroom or warehouse," explained Grant. "Behind the scenes, employees are constantly lifting, bending and reaching to keep up with customer needs. These repetitive tasks can lead to significant injuries. Our goal is to raise awareness of these risks and promote safer working alternatives for all employees while supporting and maintaining critical production goals."

Behavioral health risks add complexity

Sentry's commitment to injured worker well-being extends to analyzing injuries that involve behavioral health risks.

Prior analysis shows that workers facing challenges like chronic pain, medication dependence, or mental health concerns take twice as long to return to work and account for more than one-third of workers' compensation costs. Using its proprietary Injured Employee Complexity Factor (IECF) Models™, Sentry found that 20% of claims with significant behavioral health factors originated from the retail and wholesale sector.

"Workplace injuries can have a profound impact on an individual's life. It affects their physical health, their emotional well-being, and their financial security," said Jean Feldman, RN, BSN, Sentry's Director of Managed Care. "To improve outcomes, we need to improve their support system. We need to work together and stay engaged with injured employees throughout their recovery, from care providers and claims professionals, to employers."

Full details and additional findings can be downloaded in the free report: Sentry's 2024 Retail & Wholesale Injury Report.

About Sentry Insurance

Sentry Insurance is one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from AM Best, current as of June 2024. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs more than 5,000 associates across the country. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

