Sentry® donates $1 million to support Maui nonprofits

Jan 07, 2026, 13:42 ET

Beneficiaries include Maui United Way, Maui Food Bank, and Aloha Puʻu Kukui

MAUI, Hawaii, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry is donating $1 million to three Maui-based nonprofit organizations in recognition of their vital contributions to community well-being, environmental restoration, and the island's continuing recovery.

For the past eight years, Sentry has built relationships across Maui through its title sponsorship of The Sentry PGA TOUR event. And while the tournament was cancelled this year due to drought conditions that made play impossible, these contributions illustrate the company's commitment to partnership with organizations on the island.

"The relationships we've built in Maui continue to guide how we support this community in thoughtful and appropriate ways," said Pete McPartland, Sentry Chairman and CEO. "We admire the resilience of the Maui community but also recognize that needs remain high as rebuilding continues. We know these three organizations are well-equipped to help the community move forward—because we've watched their dedication up close for many years."

About the donations

Representatives from Sentry recently met with local partners at the University of Hawai'i Maui College campus to present the following donations:

  • $250,000 to Maui Food Bank to support safe, nutritious food distribution and hunger relief for local families.
    • Lisa Paulson, CEO, Maui Food Bank:
       "We're deeply grateful for Sentry's continued support. This gift will help us provide safe and nutritious food and hope to thousands of families across Maui who are at risk of going hungry."
  • $250,000 to Aloha Puʻu Kukui to help restore the native Hawaiian forest and ecosystem that captures rain and provides water, protecting long-term environmental health.
    • Kainoa Pestana, Conservation Manager, Pu'u Kukui Watershed:
      "Sentry's donation allows us to accelerate our work— keeping invasive plants and animals out of the forest, restoring damaged lands, planting native trees and shrubs, and preserving the natural beauty and balance of the island for future generations."
  • $500,000 to Maui United Way to provide continued support the Sentry Mālama Nā Keiki initiative—launched in 2023 following the wildfires—to provide trauma-informed mental health services for children and families.

    Since its launch, Sentry Mālama Nā Keiki has supported more than 7,690 children and families, with new funding ensuring these services continue for Maui's youth. Entering its third year, the program will help provide mental health services for children and families impacted by the Lahaina wildfires—providing counseling, stress management cultural training, and community events. Since November 2023, Sentry has contributed $2.5 million to the effort.
    • Jeeyun Lee, CEO, Maui United Way:
      "Through the Sentry Mālama Nā Keiki initiative, we have seen firsthand how targeted, trauma informed care can support our community's healing and resilience. This new funding will allow us to continue to reach more children and families while also strengthening and sustaining the local providers who serve them, helping prevent burnout, build skills, and ensure a more resilient Maui County."

About Sentry
Founded in 1904, Sentry is known for maintaining long-term customer relationships and supporting its communities. Sentry Insurance is part of one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding an A+ (superior) Financial Strength Rating from AM Best as of June 2025. Sentry and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for businesses and individuals nationwide. For a complete list of underwriting companies, visit sentry.com. 

About Sentry Insurance Foundation
The Sentry Insurance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Sentry. Giving priorities include education, workforce development, United Way, and local organizations that work to improve the quality of life and build equitable communities where we live and work, including the Maui community.

