41% of Brand Marketers Say Holiday 2021 Will Make or Break their Business

Sitecore CMO Paige O'Neill said, "Retail sales were challenging all last year, especially during the critical holiday season. With attitudes around big events like Black Friday changing, the industry now needs to move quickly to connect with their most loyal customers as they plan to begin holiday shopping much earlier this year. The right technology should showcase those promotions that will incentivize early holiday spending and get customers excited to engage with the brand and their products. The pull through to the in-store experience will be equally critical so consumers feel connected to the brand no matter where they choose to shop."

As marketers prepare for this unprecedented holiday season, they need to understand where their customers' minds are and what their shopping plans will be. This holiday season will be a make-or-break moment for many – so planning for it well ahead of time is critical. Sitecore enables marketers to truly understand their customers, building strong relationships through personalized digital experiences – which are more critical than ever for businesses looking to survive and thrive.

Sitecore conducted survey research among consumers and marketers about the 2021 holiday season, querying 1000 US residents and 400 US marketers (consumer brands, 100+ employees) who completed a 10-minute survey conducted June 7-14th, 2021. Participants were recruited from an actively managed online panel and were incented using rewards points offered by their online panel. Consumer data was weighted to reflect the general population (age/gender/country). Marketer data was not weighted. A mix of company size and responsibility level is present in the survey responses. For more information visit sitecore.com.

Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world's smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers millions of digital experiences every day. Leading companies including American Express, ASOS, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal and Volvo Cars rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at Sitecore.com.

