Sitecore Appoints Michael Bannon as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in digital experience software, today announced the appointment of Michael Bannon to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Bannon brings extensive experience overseeing global business operations, finance, legal, and data functions. He joins Sitecore at a time when the company is heavily investing in AI innovations for its digital experience platform (DXP) and deepening its commitment to customers and partners in key geographies and industries.

Sitecore's DXP boosts the impact of marketer-first AI at every stage of the content lifecycle, from experience and content ideation to personalized delivery across any digital touchpoint. The company will detail its newest innovations at Sitecore Symposium, its biggest customer event of the year, in Nashville from October 15-18. At the event, Sitecore will showcase how its solutions are transforming the way marketers work – from creating engaging content to delivering standout personalized digital experiences.

"Michael brings a strong track record of operational excellence that will enable Sitecore to more efficiently and effectively serve our customers and partners as we double down on our marketer-first AI strategy," said Dave O'Flanagan, CEO of Sitecore. "His global outlook and breadth of experience leading fast-growth B2B software companies will help drive our organization toward our next phase of growth as we address a multi-billion-dollar digital experience market opportunity."

Bannon was previously President and CFO of Typeform, a SaaS provider of form and survey solutions. Before that, he was President and CFO of MessageBird (now known as Bird), an AI-driven CRM company. Bannon was the first CFO of Improbable, which he helped to rapidly scale globally. Earlier in his career, he was an investor at investment firm TPG. He started his career in investment banking at Morgan Stanley. Bannon earned his MBA at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and BS at Duke University. He is based in London.

"Sitecore is at an exciting point in its growth as global brands prioritize AI-driven digital customer experiences that extend beyond the website," said Michael Bannon, CFO of Sitecore. "I look forward to working with the Sitecore team to streamline our operations to benefit our customers and partners, making it even easier to do business with Sitecore."

