Sitecore Appoints Eric Stine Chief Operating Officer

Digital Experience Leader Accelerates Growth Strategy with Hire of Seasoned Software Industry Executive

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in digital experience software, today announced that Eric Stine has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. He will oversee all customer-facing functions, unlocking business value for our customers by giving them the power to build compelling digital experiences.

"Eric joins Sitecore at one of the most exciting points in the company's growth, as we advance an innovative and integrated suite of AI capabilities tailored for marketing teams," said Dave O'Flanagan, CEO of Sitecore. "We view a tremendous opportunity for our composable DXP to fundamentally transform the way marketing teams create content and digital experiences. As we deliver on our strategy of leveraging AI to innovate across digital content and experiences, Eric will align our customer-facing teams to bring maximum value to our customers and partners globally."

"Sitecore has a multibillion-dollar opportunity as marketing intersects with digital transformation and next-gen AI," said Eric Stine. "Marketing teams at many of the most prominent global brands trust Sitecore to transform the way they work. I look forward to taking our work with customers and partners to new heights, accelerating the next phase of the company's growth."

Stine was most recently Chief Executive Officer of Elemica. Previously, he was Chief Commercial Officer of Skillsoft and Chief Revenue Officer of Qualtrics. Stine has also held executive roles at companies such as SAP, Ciber, and Blackboard. At Sitecore, Stine will lead pre-sales, sales, customer success, alliances, and the operations, professional services, support and ecosystem organizations.

Stine earned a law degree at Boston University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts at Northwestern University, where he and his husband are the founders of the Eric and Neil Stine-Markman Scholarships. They are the first permanent endowments at either institution directing funds toward LGBTQ+ students.

He is based near New York City.

About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader of end-to-end digital experience software. Unifying data, content, commerce, and experiences, our SaaS-enabled, composable platform empowers brands like L'Oréal, Microsoft, and United Airlines to deliver unforgettable interactions across every touchpoint. Our solution provides the cutting-edge tools brands need to build stronger connections with customers, while creating content efficiencies to stand out as transformation and innovation leaders. Experience more at sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

