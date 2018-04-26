41 Organizations Join The Linux Foundation to Support Open Source Communities With Infrastructure and Resources

"Linux Foundation membership directly supports the growth of open source communities," said Jim Zemlin, executive director, The Linux Foundation. "Participation directly translates to more resources to create code and support developer communities. We appreciate the contributions our newest members have already made and look forward to working with them to continue to support and grow the open source community."

In addition to joining the Foundation, many of the new members have joined Linux Foundation projects like Automotive Grade Linux, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, EdgeX Foundry, Hyperledger, LF Networking, OpenHPC and more. For a full list of members, visit https://www.linuxfoundation.org/membership/members/.

Linux Foundation Silver members are organizations that contribute to or otherwise support open source communities and projects. March's new Linux Foundation Silver members are:

Associate members of The Linux Foundation include of government agencies and not-for-profit organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to building, sustaining, and using open source technologies. The following organizations are new Linux Foundation Associate members:

With the support of its members, The Linux Foundation hosts open source projects across technologies including networking, security, cloud, blockchain, and more. This collaborative development model is helping technology advance at a rapid pace in a way that benefits individuals and organizations around the world.

