41 Organizations Join The Linux Foundation to Support Open Source Communities With Infrastructure and Resources

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced the addition of 28 Silver members and 13 Associate members. Linux Foundation members help support development of the shared technology resources, while accelerating their own innovation through open source leadership and participation. Linux Foundation member contributions help provide the infrastructure and resources that enable the world's largest open collaboration communities.
"Linux Foundation membership directly supports the growth of open source communities," said Jim Zemlin, executive director, The Linux Foundation. "Participation directly translates to more resources to create code and support developer communities. We appreciate the contributions our newest members have already made and look forward to working with them to continue to support and grow the open source community."
In addition to joining the Foundation, many of the new members have joined Linux Foundation projects like Automotive Grade Linux, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, EdgeX Foundry, Hyperledger, LF Networking, OpenHPC and more. For a full list of members, visit https://www.linuxfoundation.org/membership/members/.
Linux Foundation Silver members are organizations that contribute to or otherwise support open source communities and projects. March's new Linux Foundation Silver members are:
- Aspen Mesh makes it easy to manage the inherent complexity of microservice architectures.
- Beijing Proinsight Technology Co Ltd is a technology company focused on mobile marketing solutions and believe in data-driven business transformation.
- BIT.GAME is the world's first exchange for Blockchain games.
- Blockchain Technology Partners reduces the cost and complexity of doing business through decentralisation while ensuring trust, transparency and accountability in a distributed world.
- CAREiQ is creating a better relationship for everyone involved in the healthcare process by letting each person on the chain view what matters to them.
- CULedger is kickstarting the partnership of credit unions and blockchain.
- Datang Gohigh Security (Zhejiang) Information Technology Co., Ltd. is engaged in trusted computing, trusted cloud computing and information security technology and product research and development, production and sales for professional firms.
- Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT) produces Blockchain apps for supply chain to enable collaborative commerce.
- Equidato Technologies is leveraging Blockchain to reshape industry value chains.
- Globlue Technologies is a systems integrator, specializing in intelligence, counter fraud, cyber security, and critical infrastructure.
- Greenstream Technology provides a unified and secure solution for licensed cannabis producers, online cannabis merchants, customers, and government entities to transact, track, access, share, and authenticate legal cannabis movement through the supply chain.
- HERE is setting a new course for mapping and location technology.
- InformAmuse is a Blockchain company helping SMEs develop projects requiring Blockchain and distributed ledger technologies.
- Izertis is a technological consulting firm that facilitates the digital transformation of organizations by providing solutions, technological services, and innovation.
- KDDI Corporation provides products and services to revolutionize the lives of customers by helping them design their own lifestyles and liberate themselves from inconveniences to obtain greater freedom.
- Kompitech offers tailored IT services globally.
- mLab is the largest cloud MongoDB service in the world, hosting over a half million deployments on AWS, Azure, and Google.
- NeuVector provides a multi-vector container firewall for the confident deployment of an enterprise-wide container strategy.
- Proteon offers an enhanced container platform based on Kubernetes and OpenShift.
- REMME implements user authentication to protect users, employees, and company's data from cyber attacks.
- Ripple offers an enterprise blockchain solution for global payments.
- SDN Essentials is a software-defined networking services company specializing in SDN education and training, SDN professional consulting, and managed services.
- SquareSpace is an all-in-one solution for anyone looking to create a website.
- SumoLogic is a secure, cloud-based service for logs and metrics management for modern apps, providing real-time analytics and insights.
- Telecom Italia Mobile is an Italian telecommunications company providing telephony services, mobile services, and DSL data services.
- Turbine Labs offers Houston, which helps solve common problems in the microservices world.
- Volterra Edge Services is enabling a new generation of global applications.
- Yahoo Japan is an internet company originally formed as a joint venture between the American internet company Yahoo! and the Japanese company SoftBank.
Associate members of The Linux Foundation include of government agencies and not-for-profit organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to building, sustaining, and using open source technologies. The following organizations are new Linux Foundation Associate members:
- CENGN works with small and medium-sized businesses, multinationals, the government, and academia to strengthen Canada's leadership in next-generation networking.
- Infrachain is a non-profit organization putting in place community-driven governance for operational blockchain use.
- Instituto De Fisica Teorica UAM-CSIC is the only Spanish center dedicated entirely to research in theoretical physics.
- ISSAT Mateur provides training in the field of new technologies to students in Tunisia.
- Kerala Blockchain Academy aims to nurture a new breed of high-quality professionals in blockchain technology.
- MEF drives agile, assured, and orchestrated communications services across a global ecosystem of automated networks.
- National Association of Insurance Commissioners is the U.S. standard-setting and regulatory support organization created and governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories.
- NIPR is the source for insurance producer licensing information.
- Okinawa Open Laboratory promotes the practical application and dissemination of next-generation ICT platform technologies, including software-defined networking, network functions virtualization, and cloud computing using open source software.
- Open Networking Foundation leverages SDN principles and disaggregation, using open source platforms and defined standards to build operator networks.
- SDN/NFV Industry Alliance focuses on increasing the readiness in SDN/NFV commercial utilization and promoting the healthy development of the SDN/NFV industry.
- University of Cambridge Centre For Alternative Finance is an international interdisciplinary academic research institute dedicated to the study of alternative finance, which includes financial channels and instruments that emerge outside of the traditional financial system.
- University of Michigan Advanced Research Computing - Technology Services provides access to and support for the use of advanced computing resources that enable powerful approaches to research challenges in a wide range of fields.
With the support of its members, The Linux Foundation hosts open source projects across technologies including networking, security, cloud, blockchain, and more. This collaborative development model is helping technology advance at a rapid pace in a way that benefits individuals and organizations around the world.
About The Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.
The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.
Media Contact
Dan Brown
The Linux Foundation
PR@LinuxFoundation.org
415-420-7880
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/41-organizations-join-the-linux-foundation-to-support-open-source-communities-with-infrastructure-and-resources-300636566.html
SOURCE The Linux Foundation
Share this article