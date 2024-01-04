41st Annual FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen to Celebrate Visionaries in Food, Drinks, and Hospitality

Tyler Florence, Kristen Kish, Nancy Silverton, Maneet Chauhan, David Chang, Tiffany Derry, and Danny Meyer Are Among the All-Star Talent

Tickets Go on Sale January 18

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen, the nation's premier culinary festival, returns to the mountains of Colorado for its 41st year with three days of unparalleled experiences on June 14–16, 2024, featuring cooking demonstrations and wine and spirit seminars with an incredible lineup of chefs and experts. The centerpiece of the weekend event is its Grand Tasting Pavilion, featuring over 150 winemakers, distillers, and culinary offerings from around the globe. Tickets will be available on January 18, 2024, beginning at 12 pm ET here: classic.foodandwine.com.

2024 FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen

This year's FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen will welcome an all-star line-up of chefs: Tyler Florence, Kristen Kish, Maneet Chauhan, David Chang, Tiffany Derry, Danny Meyer, Gregory Gourdet, Stephanie Izard, Claudette Zepeda, Andrew Zimmern, Shota Nakajima, Nancy Silverton, winner of Bravo's Season 21 Top Chef, and the class of the 2023 FOOD & WINE Best New Chefs slated to host cooking demonstrations, and panel discussions, with more to be announced. Wine and spirits seminars and tastings will be led by experts Tiffanie Barriere, Toni Tipton-Martin, Mark Oldman, Wanda Mann, Sabato Sagaria, Gary Obligacion, Anne Becerra, Julia Coney, and Ray Isle, among others.

FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis said, "If the past 40 years in Aspen have taught us anything, it's that magic happens when you combine world class talent and programming in such a beautiful place. That's what makes this a bucket list event for food lovers from around the world. The FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen also serves as a reunion of sorts for the talented chefs, drinks experts, and business leaders to forge connections with their peers, unwind, and return home with a wealth of fresh ideas."

As part of the FOOD & WINE Gives philanthropic initiative, which supports outstanding charitable partners in the community and culinary industry, the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen will make a donation to Southern Smoke Foundation, a national emergency relief fund that supports workers in the food and beverage industry in crisis, and No Kid Hungry, the only national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in the U.S.

For more on festival programming, participating talent, and travel information, please visit classic.foodandwine.com.

Sponsors of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen 2024 include American Express, Lexus, Monogram Luxury Appliances, S.Pellegrino, and Foods & Wines From Spain.

This year also marks the first-ever expansion of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen with an additional event in a new location: the FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston, taking place September 27-29, 2024. For more, visit foodandwineclassicincharleston.com.

About FOOD & WINE:

Food & Wine celebrates the global epicurean experience with an authoritative voice in its magazine, website, social platforms, newsletters, podcasts, premium events such as the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, and accolades like its annual Best New Chef awards. With rigorously tested recipes and the most trusted restaurant, drinks, culinary travel, and home coverage, the brand inspires and empowers people to discover, create, and devour the best in food and drink—every day and everywhere. FOOD & WINE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith