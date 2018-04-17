43rd Annual Gracie Awards Winners Announced by The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

"In a historic and momentous year for women, on and off the camera and in front of and behind the microphone, the Gracie Awards arrive at an important time to celebrate the storytellers who are changing the narrative and pushing boundaries in the quest toward diversity and equality," said AWMF Chair Christine Travaglini, President, Katz Radio Group. "And as we enter our 43rd year, we at AWM, through the Gracies, are incredibly proud help usher in a new era by honoring and celebrating outstanding talent and content for, by and about women."

In the third consecutive year as Executive Producer, Vicangelo Bulluck will spotlight these prolific women in the industry who continue to inspire and support others, break down barriers, and lead by example in creating opportunity for future generations.

TELEVISION – GALA HONOREES

ABC News- Ashley Judd Speaks

Interview Special

ABC News

A Sex Abuse Scandal Rocks USA Gymnastics

Investigative Feature

NBC News

GRAND AWARD: Big Little Lies

Limited Series

HBO

Claire Danes (Homeland)

Actress in a Leading Role - Drama

Showtime Networks, Inc.

Divided (60 Minutes)

Interview Feature

CBS News

Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland)

Actress in a Supporting Role - Drama

Showtime Networks, Inc.

Elizabeth Smart (Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography)

Producer - Non-Fiction

A&E Network

Felicia D. Henderson (The Quad)

Producer - Entertainment

BET Networks

Forgotten Mothers (Global Business America)

News Magazine

CGTN America

Great News

Comedy

Universal Television, NBC

Hoda's Heroes Among Us: Superheroes (TODAY)

Soft News Feature

NBC News

GRAND AWARD: Holding Court - Billie Jean King (CBS Sunday Morning)

Soft News Feature

CBS News Sunday Morning

Ingrid Formanek (Global Warming: Arctic Melt)

Producer – Documentary

CNN

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Actress in a Leading Role - Comedy or Musical

HBO

GRAND AWARD: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (VEEP)

Actress in a Leading Role - Comedy or Musical

HBO

Juju Chang (ABC News)

Reporter/Correspondent

ABC News

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)

Actress in a Supporting Role - Comedy or Musical

Universal Television, NBC

Nella the Princess Knight

Family Series

Nickelodeon

Niki Caro (ANNE WITH AN E)

Director

Northwood Entertainment

Norah O'Donnell (CBS This Morning)

On-Air Talent - News or News Magazine

CBS This Morning / CBS News

Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee)

Special

TBS

Pam Oliver (FOX Sports)

On-Air Talent - Entertainment or Sports

FOX Sports

Paula Malcomson (Ray Donovan)

Actress in a Breakthrough Role

Showtime Networks, Inc.

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Actress in a Leading Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series

HBO

Salma Abdelaziz (CNN)

Producer - News

CNN

SC Featured: The Legacy of 261

Sports Feature

ESPN Features

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

Actress in a Supporting Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series

HBO

States of Undress

Non-Fiction or Reality

Viceland

The Family I Had

Documentary

Investigation Discovery

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Made for TV Movie

HBO

The Rundown with Robin Thede

Variety

BET Networks

The View

Talk Show - Entertainment

ABC News

This Is Us

Drama

20th Century Fox Television

Top Of The Lake: China Girl

Limited Series

SundanceTV

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ensemble Cast

Universal Television, Netflix

USA Gymnastics

News Feature Series

CBS News

VICE News Tonight

News Program

VICE News

VICE News Tonight's "Charlottesville: Race & Terror"

Hard News Feature

VICE News



RADIO NATIONAL – GALA HONOREES

Hoda Kotb (The Hoda Show)

Host/Personality

SiriusXM

Jill on Money

Talk Show

CBS News Radio

Liana Huth (I'm Listening)

Producer

Entercom Communications Corp.

On the Record

Interview Feature

American Urban Radio Network

Shirley Strawberry (The Steve Harvey Morning Show)

Co-host

Premiere Networks

The Big Time with Whitney Allen

Crisis Coverage

Westwood One /Oh I Gotta

The Last Mile

Special

SiriusXM Radio

The Reckoning Part 1

News Feature

SiriusXM Radio

RADIO NATIONAL NONCOMMERCIAL – GALA HONOREES



Her Own Devices

Investigative Feature – Non Commercial

Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX in partnership with The Investigative Fund

Mary Louise Kelly (All Things Considered)

Reporter/Correspondent/Host – Non Commercial

NPR News

#MeToo: Conversations About Sexual Harassment (NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday)

Series – Non Commercial

National Public Radio

NPR's National Desk Crisis Reporting

Crisis Coverage – Non Commercial

National Public Radio

That's When My Childhood Ended

News Feature – Non Commercial

Youth Radio

The More Things Change: How a Husband and Wife Came to Love Each Other More as Wife and Wife.

Documentary – Non Commercial

CBC RADIO ONE

Three Generations Reflect on Hollywood, Harassment and Hitchcock

Interview Feature – Non Commercial

National Public Radio

White Coat, Black Art

Public Affairs – Non Commercial

CBC RADIO ONE

INTERACTIVE MEDIA – GALA HONOREES

Elise Tries

Online Video Host or Correspondent

National Public Radio

Katie Couric (Katie Couric)

Podcast Host

Stitcher and Katie Couric Media

NPR Music: Turning The Tables

Blog

NPR

Refinery29

Website - Information or Entertainment

Refinery29

Splash Sisters

Original Online Programming - Standalone Video

espnW

TED Sincerely X: Rescued by Ritual

Original Online Programming - Standalone Audio

Audible, Inc.

The Aftermath

Original Online Programming - Video Series

The Center for Investigative Reporting & Glassbreaker Films

The Rohingya: World's Least-Wanted People

Website - News

Radio Free Asia

Brenda Goodman (When A Mother Dies)

Online Producer - News

WebMD

Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel

Podcast

Audible, Inc.

Women in Latin America: Power and Resilience (Andrea Patiño Contreras)

Original Online Programming - News or Documentary

Univision News Network

TELEVISION LOCAL – LUNCHEON HONOREES

CBS 13 News Live at Five

News Program

Sinclair Broadcast Group

Erin Gutierrez (Atticus Investigates)

Producer – Scripted / Edited / Live

TEGNA

Impact: Feeding Our Children

Soft News Feature

WUSA*9

Insight with John Ferrugia: Traded and Trafficked

Investigative Feature

Rocky Mountain PBS

Kelly Frey (WTAE)

On-Air Talent

WTAE

Kristin Dickerson (My Sister From God)

Director

KXAS NBC-5

KQED Newsroom: A Year of Remarkable Women

News Magazine

KQED

Racing Towards Hope (Ashley Stroehlein)

Sports Feature

WBTV

Raped in the Military

Hard News Feature

WUSA*9

Selling Girls

Documentary

TEGNA

TELEVISION LOCAL – STUDENT - LUNCHEON HONOREES

Dragon Boat Club (Capital News Service, Maryland Newsline)

Soft News Feature - Student

University of Maryland, College Park

Megan Smedley

On-Air Talent - Student

Capital News Service, University of Maryland, College Park

ViewFinder (Strength and Shame)

Hard News Feature – Student

University of Maryland, College Park

RADIO LOCAL - LUNCHEON HONOREES

Ancient Voices

Portrait/Biography – Non-Commercial Local

KMFA 89.5 FM Austin, Texas

A Miscarriage in ICE Detention

News Feature – Non-Commercial Local

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Be Their Hope

Public Service Announcement

Beasley Media Group

Child Care Crisis

Hard News Feature

WTOP Radio

Jayde Donovan (Todd and Jayde in the Morning)

Co-Host – Local

Cumulus

Keep Calm

Special – Non-Commercial Local

CBC Vancouver

Kelly Prime (More Perfect: Enemy of Mankind)

Producer - Non-Commercial Local

WNYC Studios

Manoush Zomorodi (Note to Self)

Host/Anchor - Non-Commercial Local

New York Public Radio

Mina SayWhat

Feature – Local

iHeartMedia

Natalie Vacca (Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning)

Producer – Local

iHeartMedia (WOR NY)

Nina Hajian (Shoboy In The Morning)

Host - Morning Drive - Local

CBS Radio New York

Rita Cosby Exclusive with Hillary Clinton

Talk Interview Feature - Local

WABC Radio/ Cumulus Network

Shelley Rome (Shelley Rome Show)

Host – Non-Morning Drive - Local

iHeartMedia

Slay the Gander

Documentary – Non- Commercial Local

CBC Radio, Wanita Bates

The Cooper Lawrence Show

Interview Feature - Local

Cox Media Group

The Joan Hamburg Show

Talk Show - Local

Cumulus Media

TJ Taormina/The TJ Show

Soft News Feature - Local

Entercom Boston

Think Out Loud

Talk Show – Non-Commercial Local

OPB

Violinista Alasha Al-Qudwah: 'You Don't Need Anything But Your Heart to Play This Music'

Interview Feature- Non-Commercial Local

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Voices with Pebbles

Public Affairs - Local

Beasley Media Group

WMAL- Mornings on The Mall w/Mary & Vince

Crisis Coverage - Local

CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING

RADIO LOCAL - STUDENT - LUNCHEON HONOREES

A League of Our Own

Talk Show - Student

Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org

Combating Mental Health Issues in Public Schools

News Feature - Student

WFUV / Fordham University

I Am that Girl Alexis Jones Interview

Interview Feature - Student

Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org

Empowering Women To Enter Careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math)

Public Affairs – Student

Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org

Maria Santana (A League of Our Own, Hofstra Morning Wake up Call & Newsline)

Producer - Student

Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org

INTERACTIVE MEDIA – Student – LUNCHEON HONOREES

Ali Reid (The Reid Feed)

Online Video Host or Correspondent

Ali Reid

Kacie Candela (Prickly Politics)

Podcast Host

WFUV / Fordham University

Murugi Thande (Black and Missing)

Online Producer

Murugi Thande

RadioActive Youth Media

Podcast

RadioActive Youth Media

ViewFinder (Strong Women)

Original Online Programming

University of Maryland, College Park

To view complete list of award recipients and honorable mentions, visit allwomeninmedia.org.

About The Gracie Awards

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) supports and promotes educational programs, and scholarships to benefit the media, the public and allied fields. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, NCTA, NAB and other organizations that are philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. In addition to giving $20,000 a year away in scholarships to deserving female students, the Foundation also produces nationally acclaimed recognition programs, including the Gracie Awards that honors exemplary programming created by, for and about women. For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media please visit their website at allwomeninmedia.org and follow them on Twitter (@AllWomeninMedia), (@TheGracies), (#TheGracies) and Facebook. Sponsors of The Gracies include Ford Motor Company, Crown Media Group, CNN, CBS Corporation, Discovery, Inc., FOX Sports, NCTA – The Internet and Television Association, Premiere Networks, SiriusXM, Katz Media Group, Beasley Media Group and Entercom.

