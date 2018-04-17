43rd Annual Gracie Awards Winners Announced by The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) announced the winners of the 43rd annual Gracie Awards to take place May 22 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. The event will recognize such esteemed honorees as Ashley Judd, Billie Jean King, Claire Danes, Elizabeth Marvel, Hoda Kotb, Issa Rae, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Katie Couric, Megan Mullally, Pam Oliver, Reese Witherspoon, and Shirley Strawberry, along with some of the most talented women in television, radio and digital media. Local and student award winners will be recognized at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 27 at Cipriani in New York City.
"In a historic and momentous year for women, on and off the camera and in front of and behind the microphone, the Gracie Awards arrive at an important time to celebrate the storytellers who are changing the narrative and pushing boundaries in the quest toward diversity and equality," said AWMF Chair Christine Travaglini, President, Katz Radio Group. "And as we enter our 43rd year, we at AWM, through the Gracies, are incredibly proud help usher in a new era by honoring and celebrating outstanding talent and content for, by and about women."
In the third consecutive year as Executive Producer, Vicangelo Bulluck will spotlight these prolific women in the industry who continue to inspire and support others, break down barriers, and lead by example in creating opportunity for future generations.
TELEVISION – GALA HONOREES
ABC News- Ashley Judd Speaks
Interview Special
ABC News
A Sex Abuse Scandal Rocks USA Gymnastics
Investigative Feature
NBC News
GRAND AWARD: Big Little Lies
Limited Series
HBO
Claire Danes (Homeland)
Actress in a Leading Role - Drama
Showtime Networks, Inc.
Divided (60 Minutes)
Interview Feature
CBS News
Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland)
Actress in a Supporting Role - Drama
Showtime Networks, Inc.
Elizabeth Smart (Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography)
Producer - Non-Fiction
A&E Network
Felicia D. Henderson (The Quad)
Producer - Entertainment
BET Networks
Forgotten Mothers (Global Business America)
News Magazine
CGTN America
Great News
Comedy
Universal Television, NBC
Hoda's Heroes Among Us: Superheroes (TODAY)
Soft News Feature
NBC News
GRAND AWARD: Holding Court - Billie Jean King (CBS Sunday Morning)
Soft News Feature
CBS News Sunday Morning
Ingrid Formanek (Global Warming: Arctic Melt)
Producer – Documentary
CNN
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Actress in a Leading Role - Comedy or Musical
HBO
GRAND AWARD: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (VEEP)
Actress in a Leading Role - Comedy or Musical
HBO
Juju Chang (ABC News)
Reporter/Correspondent
ABC News
Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)
Actress in a Supporting Role - Comedy or Musical
Universal Television, NBC
Nella the Princess Knight
Family Series
Nickelodeon
Niki Caro (ANNE WITH AN E)
Director
Northwood Entertainment
Norah O'Donnell (CBS This Morning)
On-Air Talent - News or News Magazine
CBS This Morning / CBS News
Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee)
Special
TBS
Pam Oliver (FOX Sports)
On-Air Talent - Entertainment or Sports
FOX Sports
Paula Malcomson (Ray Donovan)
Actress in a Breakthrough Role
Showtime Networks, Inc.
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Actress in a Leading Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series
HBO
Salma Abdelaziz (CNN)
Producer - News
CNN
SC Featured: The Legacy of 261
Sports Feature
ESPN Features
Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
Actress in a Supporting Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series
HBO
States of Undress
Non-Fiction or Reality
Viceland
The Family I Had
Documentary
Investigation Discovery
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Made for TV Movie
HBO
The Rundown with Robin Thede
Variety
BET Networks
The View
Talk Show - Entertainment
ABC News
This Is Us
Drama
20th Century Fox Television
Top Of The Lake: China Girl
Limited Series
SundanceTV
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ensemble Cast
Universal Television, Netflix
USA Gymnastics
News Feature Series
CBS News
VICE News Tonight
News Program
VICE News
VICE News Tonight's "Charlottesville: Race & Terror"
Hard News Feature
VICE News
RADIO NATIONAL – GALA HONOREES
Hoda Kotb (The Hoda Show)
Host/Personality
SiriusXM
Jill on Money
Talk Show
CBS News Radio
Liana Huth (I'm Listening)
Producer
Entercom Communications Corp.
On the Record
Interview Feature
American Urban Radio Network
Shirley Strawberry (The Steve Harvey Morning Show)
Co-host
Premiere Networks
The Big Time with Whitney Allen
Crisis Coverage
Westwood One /Oh I Gotta
The Last Mile
Special
SiriusXM Radio
The Reckoning Part 1
News Feature
SiriusXM Radio
RADIO NATIONAL NONCOMMERCIAL – GALA HONOREES
Her Own Devices
Investigative Feature – Non Commercial
Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX in partnership with The Investigative Fund
Mary Louise Kelly (All Things Considered)
Reporter/Correspondent/Host – Non Commercial
NPR News
#MeToo: Conversations About Sexual Harassment (NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday)
Series – Non Commercial
National Public Radio
NPR's National Desk Crisis Reporting
Crisis Coverage – Non Commercial
National Public Radio
That's When My Childhood Ended
News Feature – Non Commercial
Youth Radio
The More Things Change: How a Husband and Wife Came to Love Each Other More as Wife and Wife.
Documentary – Non Commercial
CBC RADIO ONE
Three Generations Reflect on Hollywood, Harassment and Hitchcock
Interview Feature – Non Commercial
National Public Radio
White Coat, Black Art
Public Affairs – Non Commercial
CBC RADIO ONE
INTERACTIVE MEDIA – GALA HONOREES
Elise Tries
Online Video Host or Correspondent
National Public Radio
Katie Couric (Katie Couric)
Podcast Host
Stitcher and Katie Couric Media
NPR Music: Turning The Tables
Blog
NPR
Refinery29
Website - Information or Entertainment
Refinery29
Splash Sisters
Original Online Programming - Standalone Video
espnW
TED Sincerely X: Rescued by Ritual
Original Online Programming - Standalone Audio
Audible, Inc.
The Aftermath
Original Online Programming - Video Series
The Center for Investigative Reporting & Glassbreaker Films
The Rohingya: World's Least-Wanted People
Website - News
Radio Free Asia
Brenda Goodman (When A Mother Dies)
Online Producer - News
WebMD
Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel
Podcast
Audible, Inc.
Women in Latin America: Power and Resilience (Andrea Patiño Contreras)
Original Online Programming - News or Documentary
Univision News Network
TELEVISION LOCAL – LUNCHEON HONOREES
CBS 13 News Live at Five
News Program
Sinclair Broadcast Group
Erin Gutierrez (Atticus Investigates)
Producer – Scripted / Edited / Live
TEGNA
Impact: Feeding Our Children
Soft News Feature
WUSA*9
Insight with John Ferrugia: Traded and Trafficked
Investigative Feature
Rocky Mountain PBS
Kelly Frey (WTAE)
On-Air Talent
WTAE
Kristin Dickerson (My Sister From God)
Director
KXAS NBC-5
KQED Newsroom: A Year of Remarkable Women
News Magazine
KQED
Racing Towards Hope (Ashley Stroehlein)
Sports Feature
WBTV
Raped in the Military
Hard News Feature
WUSA*9
Selling Girls
Documentary
TEGNA
TELEVISION LOCAL – STUDENT - LUNCHEON HONOREES
Dragon Boat Club (Capital News Service, Maryland Newsline)
Soft News Feature - Student
University of Maryland, College Park
Megan Smedley
On-Air Talent - Student
Capital News Service, University of Maryland, College Park
ViewFinder (Strength and Shame)
Hard News Feature – Student
University of Maryland, College Park
RADIO LOCAL - LUNCHEON HONOREES
Ancient Voices
Portrait/Biography – Non-Commercial Local
KMFA 89.5 FM Austin, Texas
A Miscarriage in ICE Detention
News Feature – Non-Commercial Local
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Be Their Hope
Public Service Announcement
Beasley Media Group
Child Care Crisis
Hard News Feature
WTOP Radio
Jayde Donovan (Todd and Jayde in the Morning)
Co-Host – Local
Cumulus
Keep Calm
Special – Non-Commercial Local
CBC Vancouver
Kelly Prime (More Perfect: Enemy of Mankind)
Producer - Non-Commercial Local
WNYC Studios
Manoush Zomorodi (Note to Self)
Host/Anchor - Non-Commercial Local
New York Public Radio
Mina SayWhat
Feature – Local
iHeartMedia
Natalie Vacca (Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning)
Producer – Local
iHeartMedia (WOR NY)
Nina Hajian (Shoboy In The Morning)
Host - Morning Drive - Local
CBS Radio New York
Rita Cosby Exclusive with Hillary Clinton
Talk Interview Feature - Local
WABC Radio/ Cumulus Network
Shelley Rome (Shelley Rome Show)
Host – Non-Morning Drive - Local
iHeartMedia
Slay the Gander
Documentary – Non- Commercial Local
CBC Radio, Wanita Bates
The Cooper Lawrence Show
Interview Feature - Local
Cox Media Group
The Joan Hamburg Show
Talk Show - Local
Cumulus Media
TJ Taormina/The TJ Show
Soft News Feature - Local
Entercom Boston
Think Out Loud
Talk Show – Non-Commercial Local
OPB
Violinista Alasha Al-Qudwah: 'You Don't Need Anything But Your Heart to Play This Music'
Interview Feature- Non-Commercial Local
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Voices with Pebbles
Public Affairs - Local
Beasley Media Group
WMAL- Mornings on The Mall w/Mary & Vince
Crisis Coverage - Local
CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING
RADIO LOCAL - STUDENT - LUNCHEON HONOREES
A League of Our Own
Talk Show - Student
Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org
Combating Mental Health Issues in Public Schools
News Feature - Student
WFUV / Fordham University
I Am that Girl Alexis Jones Interview
Interview Feature - Student
Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org
Empowering Women To Enter Careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math)
Public Affairs – Student
Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org
Maria Santana (A League of Our Own, Hofstra Morning Wake up Call & Newsline)
Producer - Student
Radio Hofstra University - WRHU FM / WRHU.org
INTERACTIVE MEDIA – Student – LUNCHEON HONOREES
Ali Reid (The Reid Feed)
Online Video Host or Correspondent
Ali Reid
Kacie Candela (Prickly Politics)
Podcast Host
WFUV / Fordham University
Murugi Thande (Black and Missing)
Online Producer
Murugi Thande
RadioActive Youth Media
Podcast
RadioActive Youth Media
ViewFinder (Strong Women)
Original Online Programming
University of Maryland, College Park
To view complete list of award recipients and honorable mentions, visit allwomeninmedia.org.
About The Gracie Awards
The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) supports and promotes educational programs, and scholarships to benefit the media, the public and allied fields. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, NCTA, NAB and other organizations that are philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. In addition to giving $20,000 a year away in scholarships to deserving female students, the Foundation also produces nationally acclaimed recognition programs, including the Gracie Awards that honors exemplary programming created by, for and about women. For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media please visit their website at allwomeninmedia.org and follow them on Twitter (@AllWomeninMedia), (@TheGracies), (#TheGracies) and Facebook. Sponsors of The Gracies include Ford Motor Company, Crown Media Group, CNN, CBS Corporation, Discovery, Inc., FOX Sports, NCTA – The Internet and Television Association, Premiere Networks, SiriusXM, Katz Media Group, Beasley Media Group and Entercom.
