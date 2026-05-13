44th Annual March of Dimes Gourmet Gala Raises Record-Breaking $1.6 Million to Support Moms and Babies

Bipartisan culinary competition draws more than 700 guests, including 50 members of Congress, to raise critical funds for maternal and infant health

Arlington, Va., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The March of Dimes Gourmet Gala returned on Wednesday, May 12, to the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., bringing together 50 members of Congress from both sides of the aisle for an evening of friendly culinary competition in support of a serious cause.

The 44th annual event welcomed more than 700 guests — including members of Congress, congressional staff, policymakers, advocates, and leaders in maternal health — and raised more than 1.6 million to advance the organization's mission to fight for the health of all moms and babies.

Legacy Chefs at March of Dimes Gourmet Gala 2026

The signature bipartisan cook-off featured lawmakers serving personal recipes and hometown favorites to a panel of leading D.C. chefs, alongside event attendees who cast votes for their top dish in the "People's Choice" category. The evening highlighted how collaboration, both in and out of the kitchen, can drive meaningful impact for families nationwide.

"Currently, too many families in the U.S. experience pregnancy or postpartum complications, including preterm birth, and maternal or infant loss," said Cindy Rahman, President and CEO of March of Dimes. "This is an issue that requires all of us to work together to advance solutions that end health inequities and expand access to lifesaving prenatal, delivery, and postpartum care. Our Gourmet Gala is a catalyst for this change, bringing together bipartisan Congressmembers, corporate partners, and advocates to help ensure that every mom and baby, no matter who they are or where they live, receives the care and support that they deserve."

The evening also spotlighted the powerful story of the Dubas family. At just 29 weeks pregnant, Helen Dubas experienced serious complications that led to the emergency delivery of her son Leo. He spent 131 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where each day brought new hurdles and hard-won milestones. The Dubas family's journey reflects the realities many families face and underscores the critical role March of Dimes plays in supporting parents, strengthening care systems, advancing research, and advocating for healthier outcomes for moms and babies.

Culinary competition and winners

Top honors were awarded in the following categories:

Easiest Preparation – Representative Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) and Mr. PJ Cunnane, Baked Pineapple Casserole

– Representative Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) and Mr. PJ Cunnane, Baked Pineapple Casserole Hometown Hero – Representative Sanford D. Bishop (D-Ga.) and Mrs. Vivian Bishop, Brunswick Stew

– Representative Sanford D. Bishop (D-Ga.) and Mrs. Vivian Bishop, Brunswick Stew Healthiest Recipe – Representative Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.) and Mrs. Caroline Aderholt, Cranberry Chicken Salad on Apple Slices

– Representative Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.) and Mrs. Caroline Aderholt, Cranberry Chicken Salad on Apple Slices Judge's Choice – Senator Angus King (I-Maine), Lobster Stew

– Senator Angus King (I-Maine), Lobster Stew Best Presentation – Representative Bob Latta (R-Ohio) and Dr. Marcia Latta, Aunt Hilda's Pecan Pie

– Representative Bob Latta (R-Ohio) and Dr. Marcia Latta, Aunt Hilda's Pecan Pie People's Choice – Representative Bobby Scott (D-Va.), Cream of Crab Soup

This year's dishes were evaluated by an esteemed panel of local chefs, including:

Chef Mike Friedman, All Purpose, Red Hen & Aventino

Chef Pepe Moncayo, Arlo Hotels

Chef Erik Bruner Yang, Maketto

Chef Yuan Tang, Rooster & Owl

Chef Katherine Thompson, Thompson Italian

Chef Gabe Thompson, Thompson Italian

The 2026 Gourmet Gala was led by Gala Co-Chairs, Austin Burnes of Abbott and Danielle Burr of McKinsey & Company, with Honorary Co-Chairs Senator Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) and Mrs. Sydney Gallego; Representative Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) and Mrs. Kristen LaHood; Representative Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) and the Honorable Carrie McIntyre Panetta; and Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Mrs. Mindy Scott.

March of Dimes also extends its gratitude to BlueCross BlueShield Association, Ferring, P&G - Pampers, National Association of Chain Drug Stores Foundation, Chevron, American Beverage Association, and Johnson & Johnson whose generous support made the evening possible.

Driving impact forward

Funds raised through the Gourmet Gala directly support March of Dimes programs, advocacy, and research focused on addressing the maternal health crisis, improving access to care, and ensuring every family has the opportunity for a healthy start.

For more information about the Gourmet Gala, visit marchofdimes.org/gourmetgala.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, education, and advocacy, and provide programs and services so that every family can get the best possible start. Since 1938, we've built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information.

SOURCE March of Dimes