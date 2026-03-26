Four Champions Recognized at March for Change Congressional Reception

As part of the 5th Annual March for Change, 15 states host advocacy efforts; representatives from 28 states meet with Members of Congress in Washington, D.C.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, March of Dimes, the nation's leading nonprofit fighting for the health of all moms and babies, announced that it honored four bipartisan Members of Congress at its March for Change Congressional Reception last night. Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Katie Britt (R-AL), and Representatives Buddy Carter (R-GA) and Diana DeGette (D-CO) were recognized for their dedication to maternal and infant health. Additionally, as part of the 5th Annual March for Change, 15 states are hosting advocacy days this spring, while representatives from 28 states traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with members of Congress today.

March of Dimes mobilizes advocates to March for Change by taking part in advocacy days across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C., providing an opportunity to urge policymakers to pass legislation that can improve the health of moms and babies across three key areas, including increasing access to quality healthcare, supporting healthy women and babies, and improving research and surveillance.

"The U.S. is among the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth, especially for families of color." said Stacey Y. Brayboy, Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Government Affairs, March of Dimes. "Our March for Change events are critical moments for communities across the country to come together and advocate for legislative change. March of Dimes applauds these Congressional leaders for their support throughout the years to work towards improved health outcomes for moms and babies."

Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Katie Britt (R-AL), and Representatives Buddy Carter (R-GA) and Diana DeGette (D-CO) each received a 2026 March for Change Champion Award during a Capitol Hill reception that took place last night in Washington, D.C., in conjunction with the Annual March for Change Advocacy Summit. The lawmakers were instrumental in advancing key legislation, including passage of the PREEMIE Reauthorization Act and Preventing Maternal Deaths Act, as well as the Bottles and Breastfeeding Equipment Screening (BABES) Enhancement Act, and in sponsoring other important bills, including the SHINE for Autumn Act, the NIH IMPROVE Act, and the Rural Obstetrics Readiness Act, among others.

"In the richest country in the world, it is unacceptable that childbirth remains one of the most dangerous experiences a woman can face—especially when most maternal deaths are preventable," said Senator Cory Booker. "Improving maternal health is not a partisan issue, and I'm honored to stand with colleagues from both sides of the aisle in receiving this recognition from March of Dimes. I'm grateful for their tireless work to ensure all mothers and babies have access to safe, affordable, high quality care. I remain committed to raising awareness and advancing legislation that strengthens maternal and infant health."

"I am deeply honored to receive the 2026 March for Change Champion Award. Since I've taken office, I have been focused on championing policies that ensure all moms have access to quality care and that loving parents have the resources available to provide a healthy future for their families," said Senator Katie Britt. "This commitment has shaped several of my bipartisan legislative efforts, including the NIH IMPROVE Act and the Rural Obstetrics Readiness Act, which I will continue to work on across the aisle to advance. I am proud to partner with March of Dimes as we fight to improve the health of mothers and babies across our nation."

"I'm passionate about my work in Congress to advance the mission to end preventable infant and maternal deaths, including my Preventing Maternal Deaths Reauthorization Act of 2025, which was signed into law this year. I deeply commend March of Dimes for setting a nationwide example, tirelessly advocating for every mother and child to receive the best care," said Congressman Buddy Carter. "I will continue the fight for life by ensuring access to high-quality, affordable health care for mothers and babies to prevent avoidable deaths."

"At a moment when research and public health are under attack, standing up for moms is not optional. That is why I fought to pass the Preventing Maternal Deaths Reauthorization Act, and why I will keep fighting for every mom and baby in this country," said Congresswoman Diana DeGette. "March for Change is a reminder that even in times of deep partisan divide, Congress still has the power to come together, work across the aisle, and do right by the most vulnerable people in this country. Thank you to March of Dimes for this honor, and to my colleagues who prove that bipartisan progress is still possible."

March of Dimes urges everyone to become a maternal and infant health advocate by joining a March for Change event in their community or taking action through the organization's Advocacy Network to help ensure legislators prioritize the health of moms and babies.

In addition to the Advocacy Summit in the nation's capital, March of Dimes engages advocates from across the country to March for Change by taking part in advocacy events at 15 state and territorial capitals, including Arizona, Alabama, California, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

March of Dimes recognizes the partners supporting the 2026 March for Change Federal Advocacy Summit: Platinum Partner the Catholic Health Association (CHA); Silver Partners Lyft, Organon, and Philips; and Bronze Partner Prolacta Bioscience.

For more information about March of Dimes and to sign up for a March for Change event nearby, visit marchofdimes.org/marchforchange.

About March for Change Champion Awards

The March for Change Champion Awards celebrates the achievements of legislators of both parties who work across the aisle, as well as raises awareness about the ongoing need for policy initiatives that positively impact mom and baby health.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, education, and advocacy, and provide programs and services so that every family can have the best possible start. Since 1938, we've built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Find us on Facebook and follow us with #marchofdimes and @marchofdimes.

SOURCE March of Dimes