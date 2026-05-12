March of Dimes and Pampers® Support Future Nurses with Scholarship Awards

ARLINGTON, Va., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, the nation's leading nonprofit fighting for the health of all moms and babies, has awarded four outstanding nursing students with scholarships for their dedication to improving the health of moms and babies. With generous support of Pampers®, a proud partner of March of Dimes for more than 25 years, the 2026 March of Dimes Nursing Scholarship Awards provides $10,000 to each recipient whose work addresses the maternal and infant health crisis and promotes improved health outcomes for communities throughout the United States.

Established in 1998, the award recognizes and promotes excellence in nursing and furthers March of Dimes' commitment to ensuring families receive the highest quality of medical care, as well as improving health equity. Through the Nursing Scholarship program, March of Dimes and Pampers are working together to strengthen the maternal and infant health workforce.

"The nursing workforce is under significant strain with shortages being experienced across the U.S. It is critical that we all work together to address these challenges, and scholarships like ours help bolster the future of nursing," said Cindy Rahman, President and CEO of March of Dimes. "We congratulate this year's recipients for their dedication to maternal and infant health and the meaningful impacts they are making for the communities in which they serve. As always, it's a privilege to partner with Pampers and we appreciate their continued commitment to improving care for moms and babies nationwide."

"Pampers is behind every baby's journey and that starts with the joy, support, and protection of parents and families during pregnancy and beyond. We are proud to partner with March of Dimes to support the nurses and midwives who are dedicated to every baby's happy, healthy development and the support of moms along the way," said Alissa Fitzgibbons, P&G Baby Care Senior Communications Director. "We are honored to support the next generation of maternal health providers on their educational and professional journeys to improving health outcomes for all mothers and babies." 2026 March of Dimes Nursing Scholarship Recipients

Graduate Nursing Scholarships

These awards recognize registered nurses enrolled in graduate-level nursing programs who are committed to advancing maternal and infant health. The Dr. Margaret Comerford Freda Award is presented to the highest-scoring recipient in the Graduate Nursing category. Established in 2016 by March of Dimes, this honor commemorates Dr. Margaret Comerford Freda, a longtime Chair of the National Nurse Advisory Council, dedicated volunteer, and trusted friend of the organization.

Kathryn Kravetz Carr, CNM, MSN, FACNM, Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, Atlanta, GA, PhD Program

Margaret Comerford Freda Award Winner

"Every birthing person deserves to be heard and respected, and I am committed to harnessing the collective capacity we already have so that trust and great experiences are the norm, not the exception. I will use the March of Dimes scholarship to advance my HEART study, research designed to improve maternal and infant outcomes by strengthening communication and teamwork among obstetric care teams across the South."

Hannah Kumarasamy, PhD (c), MPH, CNM, WHNP‑BC, University of Alabama, Birmingham, AL, PhD Program

"I will use the March of Dimes scholarship to advance groundbreaking mixed methods research on pregnancy burden — work that will define, measure, and illuminate the hidden personal costs of pregnancy so I can build evidence‑based tools and community‑informed models to ultimately support reducing preventable maternal morbidity and mortality and improve outcomes for all birthing people across the life course. When we finally name and understand the unseen burdens people carry through pregnancy, we create the power to change them, and to build a future where every family can thrive."

Undergraduate Nursing Scholarships

These awards support undergraduate students who are pursuing careers in maternal and infant health.

Kate Powers, BHS, MPH, University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, TN, BSN Program

"I will use the March of Dimes scholarship to advance my mission of improving maternal and infant health. By combining my public health foundation with clinical nursing practice, I aim to promote respectful healthcare, strengthen postpartum support, and expand education and intervention for mothers, especially those facing preventable risks and system‑driven differences. I want to see that every mother and baby not only survives, but truly thrives, because their lives are valued, protected, and supported at every step."

Claudia Estefany Simental, Pepperdine University, Calabasas, CA, BSN Program

"I will use the March of Dimes scholarship to advance my path toward becoming a neonatal intensive care unit nurse by deepening my clinical training, strengthening my ability to provide culturally-responsive, bilingual, family‑centered care, and dedicating my career to giving vulnerable newborns and their mothers the healthy, supported start they deserve. Every baby deserves a fighting chance, and every mother deserves to feel seen, heard, and supported. I want to be the nurse who helps make that happen."

To learn more about March of Dimes Nursing Scholarships, visit: marchofdimes.org/nursingscholarships.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, education, and advocacy, and provide programs and services so that every family can get the best possible start. Since 1938, we've built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family.

Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information.

About Pampers

For more than 60 years, parents have trusted Pampers to care for their babies. Every day, more than 25 million babies in 100 countries around the world wear Pampers. Pampers offers a full range of diapers, wipes, and training pants designed to provide protection and comfort for every stage of a baby's development. Visit www.pampers.com to learn more about how Pampers is 'behind every baby' through its products, resources, and rewards program.

SOURCE March of Dimes