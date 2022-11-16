451 Research Publishes a Coverage Initiation Report on OpenMetal Positioning OpenStack Based On-Demand Private Cloud as a Cheaper Alternative to Hyperscalers

OpenMetal is seeking to transform the IaaS landscape with On-Demand Private Clouds. Powered by OpenStack, they are designed to deliver a true "as-a-service" private cloud that is accessible to teams and organizations of all sizes.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- William Fellows, Research Director at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, recently published a coverage initiation report on OpenMetal's spinout from InMotion Hosting and how OpenMetal's offerings are positioned as a way for organizations to access the benefits of cloud, at scale, on dedicated resources, both as a cheaper alternative to public cloud for existing hyperscale users and for traditional IT or colocation users seeking a way into cloud.

451 Research Publishes a Market Impact Report on OpenMetal

In the report William Fellows covers OpenMetal's strategy around private cloud, which with its dedicated resources, is and will remain an important part of the cloud market. This market is growing overall, especially as security and governance aspects (including "sovereign" data services) become key purchase requirements as risk increases and macroeconomic conditions force users to scrutinize their cloud spending, often their fastest-growing expense.

The report also talks about how OpenMetal's On-Demand Private Cloud offering solved a key challenge in the private cloud space by reducing deployment times that used to be in the months and weeks to just minutes.

OpenMetal's belief is that while public cloud offers a lot of benefits for companies starting out or transforming, later on in the journey it can start to put pressure on margins, which in turn can outweigh the benefits of using the cloud in the first place and can ultimately slow a company's growth just at the time when it should be scaling out.

The report is available to be downloaded for free.

Report Name: Coverage Initiation: InMotion Hosting's OpenMetal positions it's OpenStack based private cloud as a cheaper hyperscaler alternative

Author: William Fellows , Research Director at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence

Link to Download Report: http://bit.ly/3O83YUS

For more information on OpenMetal, visit our website at OpenMetal.io

LinkedIn: OpenMetal.io

Twitter: OpenMetal_io

YouTube: OpenMetal_io

About OpenMetal

OpenMetal, incubated under InMotion Hosting, is an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) company delivering cloud and cloud-based technology services that enable easy use of complex open source options to provide greater performance, productivity, and profitability for companies of all sizes. As a strategic member of the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OIF), OpenMetal is committed to empowering individuals – by themselves or within teams – to meaningfully contribute to the larger open source community to foster innovation that benefits all.

Media Contact:

Sash Ghosh

323.301.7563

[email protected]

SOURCE OpenMetal