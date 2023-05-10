"$48 MILLION BITCOIN CAR" UP FOR AUCTION

And while the "Bitcoin Pizza" is long gone, the Prius still remains as a tangible, integral part of Bitcoin "firsts."

"This isn't just a car," says Devin Konopa, one of the current owners of the Prius. "It's a valuable artifact that should be preserved for future generations. Historically, this Prius represents the growth of public awareness, an acceptance of digital currency, and a significant tipping point in the Bitcoin space. One day, I'd hope to see the car in a museum as a cultural icon signifying the remarkable rise of Bitcoin. But for now, anyone has the chance to own this piece of history."

Since 2013, the Prius has been to over 30 Bitcoin events and transported hundreds of thousands of dollars of cash from early Bitcoin ATMs. In reference to its peak value at the time of publication, the Prius was dubbed the "$48M Prius" by media outlets and the Bitcoin Community.

From now until the auction, Bitcoin OGs from all across the country are heading to Miami to tag the car, turning the historic Prius into a museum-worthy mobile masterpiece.

The auction for this icon of Bitcoin history will kick off on May 10th through Bitcoin auction site, Scarce.City, and close on May 20th at in-person & virtual party hosted in Miami.

*To register to bid, please visit FirstBitcoinCar.com .

**Interviews are available upon request by emailing [email protected].

Media Contact:

Kyle, Media Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Auction of the First Bitcoin Car