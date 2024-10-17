49th Winter Fancy Food Show to Introduce Never-Before-Seen Opportunities for Product Discovery, Networking, and Trendspotting

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association is excited to announce a slate of new features and opportunities for attendees and exhibitors at the 49th Winter Fancy Food Show, the first major expo of the year for the food industry, taking place January 19-21, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

In reimagined and brand-new feature areas across the Show Floor, attendees and exhibitors will discover new ways to see and sample in-demand products, expand their professional networks, and experience emerging specialty food trends.

New 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show Features.

"Every year, the Winter Fancy Food Show helps kickstart the trends, connections, and ideas that shape the year in food—and in 2025, we're going to take some of the most impactful aspects of the Show and make them even better through these new experiences," said SFA President Bill Lynch. "SFA has been listening closely to what exhibiting members and Fancy Food Show attendees are looking for, and we're thrilled to bring these innovative features to the thousands of specialty food makers, buyers, press, and influencers who will be joining us in January."

New features for the Winter Fancy Food Show include:

First Taste Experience, the Winter Show's very own food hall, located on the Show Floor and featuring only the newest products in the market. Attendees are invited to see, sample, and sip products poised to be the next big thing, with each day of the Show debuting a new theme and all-new products.

Global Flavors – as consumers crave new-to-them flavors and formats from around the world, discover innovative offerings that will be in high demand throughout 2025 and beyond;

Holiday – with the "little treats" economy in full swing, get a first look at the products that will drive holiday purchasing in 2025;

Top Trends for 2025 – before emerging trends go mainstream, sample new-to-market food and beverages that align with trends the SFA Trendspotters are watching for 2025.

Spark Showcase, a dynamic area offering all-day programming that will spark new ideas, new connections, and new discoveries:

Morning | Expert Programming: Engaging talks and interactive sessions will focus on business growth, market trends, and industry best practices.

Afternoon | Pitch Sessions: Attendees in the intimate audience area will hear early-stage makers pitch their products to an expert panel of industry veterans. Hosted by SFA Alliance members and collaborators.

Networking and Sampling to Follow: A chance for Spark Showcase participants, including makers, buyers, and experts, to connect and enjoy refreshments in a festive garden atmosphere.

Ask the Experts, an interactive space dedicated to 1:1 or small-group sessions, where the SFA community's dedication to supporting emerging makers comes to life. Exhibitors and attendees can sign up for appointments with industry experts and receive personalized guidance.

Debut District, appearing for the first time at the Winter Show following its buzzy introduction at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show. The Debut District section of the Show Floor will feature first-time exhibitors, exhibitors with new products, startups, and incubators and is sure to be among the most highly trafficked areas of the Show Floor.

Tastemaker Conference Co-location, the previously announced collaboration between the Specialty Food Association and Tastemaker Conference, an annual gathering of food bloggers and content creators, will create unprecedented opportunities for networking and collaboration between specialty food makers and food influencers.

Maker Prep Course Graduation, a celebration of the first class of manufacturers to complete the reimagined six-month Maker Prep Course, which began at the 2024 Summer Show. SFA will also welcome and kick off the next Maker Prep Cohort for the class that will "graduate" at the 2025 Summer Show.

Innovation-focused buyers are already buying in on the Winter Show!

Many of the biggest names in retail and foodservice are already confirmed to attend the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show. These include Whole Foods, Sprouts, Dot Foods, Harrod's, Albertsons, Aldi, Bristol Farms, Kroger, Macy's, Taste Family of Businesses, Thrive Market, Town and Country Markets, Woodlands Market, Nexcom, Metropolitan Market, Gelson's, Schnuck Markets, Heinen's, and Wakefern.

Registration for the Winter Fancy Food Show will open late October, and is exclusive to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and media. For more information, please visit https://www.specialtyfood.com/fancy-food-shows/winter/.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 3,600 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by developing resources, information, education , and events that celebrate innovation and inclusivity. SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows as well as the sofi™ Awards , which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. SFA also produces the e-newsletter Specialty Food SmartBrief, the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions and Fancy Food Show reports, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report , and Today's Specialty Food Consumer research. Find out more at Specialtyfood.com , and connect with SFA on LinkedIn, Instagram , TikTok, Facebook , and X .

