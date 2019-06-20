4DX and ScreenX Land Deals with Six New Exhibitors, the Largest in Company History, at CineEurope

First ScreenX of Germany with Filmpalast Kino, plus World's first 4DX auditorium equipped with 'Extreme' motion chairs

First ScreenX of Barcelona with Filmax to open June 21 at Cines Filmax Gran Via, closing out CineEurope 2019

First ScreenX in Nigeria with Genesis Cinemas totaling in a Six ScreenX roll-out across the country, starting 2019

First ScreenX with Myagkiy Kinoteatr totaling in a Four ScreenX roll-out, expanding the presence of the format across Russia

First ScreenX of Ukraine with Multiplex to open August 24 at the Riviera shopping center in the city of Odessa

First 4DX of Azerbaijan with Cinema Plus to open at Daniz Mall by February 2020

"As a company we strongly value collaboration and partnership and we are incredibly excited to have partnered with innovative exhibitors like Multiplex, Genesis Cinemas, Myagkiy Kinoteatr, Filmax, Cinema Plus and Filmpalast Kino to create unique next-generation movie going experiences for audiences around the world," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "We look forward to building on these partnerships and developing the immersive cinematic experience further for the future."

Meanwhile, CJ 4DPLEX held its first forum '4DX and ScreenX in Europe' at Filmax Gran Via in Barcelona on June 16th where 16 of the biggest European exhibitors participated. At the forum, representatives from Arena, Cineworld, Kinepolis, and Nordisk presented successful marketing strategies for 4DX and ScreenX. By proposing innovative technology and contents that could advance the cinema industry one-step further, CJ 4DPLEX gained attention from industry experts.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the sidewalls, surrounding audiences with imagery and providing a sense of being inside the movie.

4DX innovative theater technology enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters and haunting horror films, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubbles, vibrations, and scents. The result is one of the most immersive cinema formats in the industry, drawing fans into the action on the big screen.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include '4DX' and '4DX with ScreenX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible. 4DX provides moviegoers with an innovative multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the excitement of the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. More than 650 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. To date, more than 75,000 4DX seats operate in 650 auditoriums, spanning 64 countries.

CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and its technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018. For more information, please visit www.cj4dplex.com.

About ScreenX

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually immersive theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 221 screens around the world. ScreenX was recognized as the "Innovator of the Year" at ShowEast 2018. For more information, please visit www.screenx.co.kr

