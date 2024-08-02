4DX and ScreenX Premium Formats Make History with Highest-Grossing Opening Weekend on Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine"

The 4DX and ScreenX Cinematic Experiences Break Records, Earning $5 Million Across 159 Domestic Screens

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, together with Marvel and The Walt Disney Studios, announced today that Deadpool & Wolverine has delivered the greatest opening debut weekend results ever at the domestic box office for their multisensory 4DX and 270-degree panoramic ScreenX formats.

CJ 4DPLEX proudly showcased the adventure comedy, Deadpool & Wolverine, across 97 ScreenX auditoriums and 62 4DX screens in the domestic market, achieving the highest-grossing opening weekend in 4DX and ScreenX history.

The film grossed $2.8 million in 62 multisensory 4DX auditoriums, with a per-screen average of $45,161 and 69 percent occupancy. In 97 ScreenX auditoriums, it earned $2.2 million, with a per-screen average of $22,680 and 34 percent occupancy.

The highly anticipated superhero blockbuster from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has performed powerfully in the domestic box office, especially boosting CJ 4DPLEX's 4DX and ScreenX premium theaters. Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine, unites Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's iconic characters to join forces, combining their unique skills, to complete a high-stakes mission and save the world from an existential threat.

The world's largest 4DX auditorium, Regal Times Square, achieved top box office performance on opening weekend, grossing a staggering $128,549. This is the best opening weekend gross ever for a 4DX theater in the domestic marketplace. This newly launched 4DX theater has 296 seats, more than double the average capacity of a standard 4DX theater. Regal 4DX secured all top ten locations with a per screen average of $73,000.

In Canada, Cinéma Cineplex Laval earned the number one ScreenX box office grossing $71,550 opening weekend. Cineplex secured three of the top six locations domestically with a per screen average of $60,000. B&B Theatres secured five of the top ten domestic locations with a per screen average of $50,000.

"Congratulations to Disney, Marvel, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy on the historic opening of Deadpool & Wolverine," said Don Savant, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX America. "CJ 4DPLEX is thrilled to be a small but pivotal part of differentiating premium cinema from the home experience. We look forward to aggressively expanding our 4DX and ScreenX network."

In ScreenX theaters, moviegoers can experience the picturesque imagery and immerse straight into visuals displayed on dual-sided screens. Additionally, audiences can also feel the captivating excitement with the cutting-edge 4DX technology featuring over 21 synchronized effects, such as motion, water, lightning, snow, and scents, all optimized by a team of skilled editors.

Tickets for Deadpool & Wolverine are on sale now at ScreenX and 4DX theaters near you.

About Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" delivers the ultimate, team-up throwdown on July 26.

Shawn Levy directs "Deadpool & Wolverine," which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, George Dewey, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 370 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 790 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

