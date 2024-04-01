4MOMS® LAUNCHES NEW "DOWN TO EARTH" COLOR COLLECTION FOR THE MAMAROO® BABY SWING

Inspired by Mother Nature, New Neutral Colors Complement Modern Decor

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 4moms ®, the makers of innovative baby gear, today introduced the 4moms MamaRoo® Baby Swing Down to Earth™ Color Collection – a captivating ensemble of neutral colors inspired by the organic hues found in nature – just in time for National Earth Month. This thoughtfully curated collection embraces the beauty of simplicity, offering a blend of muted tones to complement any space.

On April 1st, 4moms customers can choose from three new MamaRoo colors – Sandstone, Slate Blue, and Rosewood. Available at the same price - SRP $269.99 - as previous models, customers can purchase the new collection exclusively at 4moms.com, Albee Baby, Baby Cubby, MacroBaby, Pish Posh Baby, Pottery Barn Kids, and Strolleria.

"The Down to Earth Color Collection is the same must-have MamaRoo Baby Swing that more than 2 million consumers have come to know and love, but now with a stylish color palette inspired by Mother Nature," explains Amie Stanton, Senior Marketing Director at 4moms. "These new colors will stand the test of time just like the elements they were inspired by. And they reflect the current interior design trends that rely heavily on neutral colors and Earth tones."

The three new colors are:

Sandstone

Beige is back! This perfect gender-neutral neutral is versatile and timeless, bringing a little sunshine into any space.

Rosewood

Let's mauve! This warm, dusty natural hue creates a uniquely stylish color that complements any room.

Slate Blue

Oooh blue! This cool hue echoes the depths of slate-colored waters adding a subtle pop of color to your nursery or living room.

SOURCE 4moms