4moms Launches 'Pay It 4ward' Pilot Program to Give Back to NICUs and NICU Families

PITTSBURGH, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, 4moms, the makers of innovative baby gear, has partnered with Good Buy Gear, the leading online marketplace that makes it easy for parents to buy and sell used baby gear, to launch the "Pay It 4ward' program, which invites parents to donate their gently used MamaRoo Infant Seats to support NICUs and NICU families. During this two-month pilot program, 4moms Cares, the charitable arm of 4moms, will give a brand new MamaRoo to a NICU or NICU family in need for every infant seat donated, up to 200 units.

4moms Cares, which began in 2011 and is celebrating its 10th anniversary, is committed to giving hospital staff and families the extra set of arms they need to comfort their NICU babies through MamaRoo Infant Seat donations. The MamaRoo is instrumental in the NICU and can be an effective non-pharmacological intervention for babies experiencing symptoms of Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS). Today, the MamaRoo Infant Seat is in 600 hospitals across all 50 states.

"Our community has always been very supportive of our 4moms Cares efforts. We regularly receive requests from parents who want to donate their MamaRoo to help others in need," said Debbie Lee, CMO of 4moms. "With the Pay It 4ward program and our partnership with Good Buy Gear, we are excited to give our community the opportunity to get involved and make a difference."

Doctors and nurses have found the MamaRoo Infant Seat to be a valuable tool for helping to calm and soothe these fragile patients when their families can't be there. Donations to Good Buy Gear will allow more hospitals to add MamaRoos to their NICUs and will help families graduating from the NICU make the transition home that much easier.

Parents will also have the option to resell their pre-loved MamaRoo through Good Buy Gear and allow another family to experience its magic at a lower cost.

For more information on how to Pay It 4ward, visit www.4moms.com/PayIt4ward.

About 4moms

4moms® has transformed the baby gear industry by leveraging technology and user-centered

design to create dramatically better products, like the 4moms MamaRoo® Infant Seat that

replicates the bouncing and swaying motions parents make when soothing their babies, the

4moms Breeze® Playard that opens or closes in one simple step, the 4moms MamaRoo Sleep®

Bassinet, which uses unique motions to help baby fall asleep and stay asleep longer, and the

4moms High Chair, which uses magnetic technology to make meal time easier. The company,

founded in 2005 and based Pittsburgh, Penn, currently sells its products at buy buy BABY,

Amazon, Best Buy, Target, walmart.com, select specialty retailers, 4moms.com and 58 countries

across the world.



About Good Buy Gear

Founded in 2016, Good Buy Gear keeps quality used products in circulation longer because everyone deserves access to brands and products that kids need to reach their full potential. Our mission is to give shopping and selling secondhand children's items the convenience and legitimacy it deserves. Learn more about Good Buy Gear on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

