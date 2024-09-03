4moms Partners with Project Sweet Peas for Nationwide "Nominate a NICU Nurse" Initiative

4moms 2nd Annual NICU program will invite parents and loved ones to nominate deserving NICU nurses and staff who make a difference in their communities

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off NICU Awareness Month, 4moms, the makers of innovative baby gear, has once again partnered with Project Sweet Peas, a national non-profit that supports NICUs and NICU families, to recognize the amazing contributions of hard-working NICU nurses and other NICU-related caregivers nationwide.

Beginning today, those whose lives have been touched by a NICU nurse or other staff member can nominate them to become the second ever 4moms NICU Nurse of the Year at www.4moms.com/NICUnurse with a story about what makes them so special. 4moms and Project Sweet Peas will evaluate nominations based on several factors, including submission stories (the quality and passion of the nominators), accomplishments of the nurse/caregiver, the MamaRoo need at their hospital, and the number of times an individual is nominated. The top nominated nurse/caregiver will receive $4,000, a swag bag, and ten brand new MamaRoo Multi-Motion Baby Swings for their hospital. The next ten runners-up will take home a swag bag, along with five MamaRoo Swings for each of their hospitals.

This year marks the second time 4moms has scoured the country in search of the very best that NICU staffs have to offer. In 2022 Ronda McCaskey from Cleveland, Ohio's University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital was named 4moms' first annual NICU Nurse of the Year.

"This NICU Awareness Month, we are once again proud to partner with our friends at Project Sweet Peas, to recognize the amazing work done in NICUs across the country," said Amie Ley Stanton, Senior Director, Marketing at 4moms. "For the past 9 years, our 4moms Cares program has donated hundreds of MamaRoo Swings to NICUs and NICU families in need. But since those donations happen year-round, we wanted to shake things up again this September by championing incredible NICU nurses and caregivers."

Today, the MamaRoo is in over 650 hospitals across all 50 states. Doctors and nurses have found the natural bouncing and swaying motion to be a valuable tool for helping to safely contain and comfort these fragile patients when their families can't be there.

"We are so happy to once again partner with 4moms—this year to support and honor NICU nurses," said Corin Nava, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Project Sweet Peas. "The MamaRoo is a favorite with NICU nurses, and over the last eight years, we've been able to donate hundreds of MamaRoo Swings to various NICU and PICU units. We're looking forward to helping even more nurses, babies, and families."

For more information on how to nominate a NICU nurse, please visit www.4moms.com/NICUnurse

