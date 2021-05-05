4WEB Medical Announces Commercial Launch of its Lumbar Spine Plating Solution

Dr. Lynch commented, "By adding a lumbar plating system to 4WEB's existing interbody device offering, the company continues to demonstrate its commitment to investing in further development of an already comprehensive lateral portfolio. When using 4WEB's Total Lateral Solution, I have the confidence that I can treat patients both safely and effectively."

In addition to the plate launch, the company also recently introduced dedicated Anterior-to-Psoas (ATP) instrumentation. Collectively, these launches represent the company's focus on developing procedural solutions and providing surgeon partners the necessary tools to address various patient pathologies. With this portfolio expansion and the ongoing development of an ATP-specific implant in 2021, 4WEB continues to establish itself as a leader in the lateral marketplace.

"The launch of the Lumbar Spine Plating Solution is a significant milestone for 4WEB. The company's lateral portfolio is currently 4WEB's fastest growing product line and with the addition of the universal plating system, 4WEB will continue its rapid growth trajectory in 2021 and beyond," said Jim Bruty, Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

About 4WEB Medical

4WEB Medical, founded in 2008 in Dallas, TX, is an orthopedic implant company. Thirty years of research in topological dimension theory led to the discovery of a novel geometry, the 4WEB, that can be used as a building block to create high-strength, lightweight web structures. The company leveraged this breakthrough to develop 4WEB Medical's proprietary truss implant platform which was the 1st 510(k) cleared implant manufactured with 3D printing technology. The 4WEB Medical product portfolio includes the Cervical Spine Truss System™, the Stand Alone Cervical Spine Truss System™, the Stand Alone Anterior Spine Truss System, the Anterior Spine Truss System™, the Posterior Spine Truss System™, the Lateral Spine Truss System™, the Osteotomy Truss System™, and the Hammertoe Truss System™.

4WEB Medical is actively developing truss implant designs for tumor, trauma, and patient-specific applications.

