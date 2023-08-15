4WEB Medical Announces the Full Commercial Launch of its Cervical Spine Plating Solution

News provided by

4WEB Medical

15 Aug, 2023, 12:33 ET

Company Adds Key Products to its Comprehensive Cervical Spine Portfolio

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4WEB Medical, an orthopedic implant company focused on developing innovative implants that utilize its proprietary Truss Implant Technology, announced the full commercial launch of the newest addition to the company's implant portfolio, the Cervical Spine Plating Solution (CSTS-PS).

Continue Reading
4WEB Medical Cervical Portfolio
4WEB Medical Cervical Portfolio

Geoff Bigos, Vice President of 4WEB's spine division, commented, "By adding the Cervical Spine Plating Solution to 4WEB's existing interbody device offering, the company continues to demonstrate its commitment to investing in further development of a comprehensive cervical portfolio."

In addition to the cervical plate launch, the company also plans to expand the cervical product offering in early Q4 with an integrated anchor fixation system and a stand-alone integrated plate. Both products will complement the currently available stand-alone cervical offering, providing a variety of cervical fusion construct options for surgeons. With this portfolio expansion and continued product development, 4WEB continues to establish itself as a leader in the cervical interbody fusion marketplace.

"The launch of the Cervical Spine Plating Solution is a significant milestone for 4WEB. The company's cervical portfolio is currently 4WEB's fastest growing product line and with the addition of cervical plating, anchor fixation, and integrated plates, 4WEB will continue its rapid growth trajectory in 2023 and beyond," said Jessee Hunt, President of 4WEB Medical.

About 4WEB Medical
4WEB Medical, founded in 2008 in Dallas, TX, is an orthopedic implant company. Thirty years of research in topological dimension theory led to the discovery of a novel geometry, the 4WEB, that can be used as a building block to create high-strength, lightweight web structures. The company leveraged this breakthrough to develop 4WEB Medical's proprietary truss implant platform which was the 1st 510(k) cleared implant manufactured with 3D printing technology. The 4WEB Medical product portfolio includes the Cervical Spine Truss System, the Stand Alone Cervical Spine Truss System™, the Stand Alone Anterior Spine Truss System, the Anterior Spine Truss System, the Posterior Spine Truss System™, and the Lateral Spine Truss System.

4WEB Medical is actively developing truss implant designs for tumor, trauma, and patient-specific applications.

SOURCE 4WEB Medical

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.