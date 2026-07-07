$5.4 Million Grant Issued to National Wildlife Federation Through DTCare, as Cami Is Named 2026 Jr. Ranger Champion

Colossal's fundraiser celebrates young nature enthusiasts who inspire others through their curiosity, love of wildlife, and commitment to protecting the outdoors.

PHOENIX, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal is proud to announce that funds generated through the 2026 Jr. Ranger competition resulted in a $5.4 million grant to the National Wildlife Federation (NWF) through its charity grantmaking partner, DTCare, while crowning Cami as this year's Jr. Ranger Champion.

The 2026 Jr Ranger, Cami

Hosted by Emmy Award-winning wildlife conservationist Jeff Corwin, Jr. Ranger celebrates young nature enthusiasts who inspire others through their curiosity, love of wildlife, and commitment to protecting the outdoors. Throughout the nationwide fundraising campaign, families and supporters came together to champion remarkable young explorers while helping advance wildlife conservation across the United States.

As the 2026 Jr. Ranger Champion, Cami will receive $20,000, be featured in Ranger Rick® magazine, and embark on an unforgettable wildlife adventure with Jeff Corwin.

A passionate young naturalist, Cami has always been fascinated by the animal kingdom. Whether she's birdwatching, horseback riding, exploring the outdoors, or learning about dinosaurs and wildlife, she approaches every adventure with curiosity and enthusiasm. Her love for nature and dedication to protecting it inspired supporters across the country throughout the competition.

"This competition is about empowering young people who are passionate about making a difference while creating meaningful impact for conservation," said Mary Hagen, CEO of Colossal. "We're incredibly grateful to every participant, supporter, and voter. Together, we're investing in the next generation of environmental leaders while supporting the important work of protecting wildlife and the habitats they call home."

The funds raised through this year's campaign will support the National Wildlife Federation's efforts to conserve wildlife, restore habitats, connect children with nature, and advocate for policies that help ensure a thriving future for wildlife across America.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who participated and cheered on the Jr. Rangers — this award belongs to all of them, and each contribution was a vote for wildlife and wild places," said Krista Newberry, head of licensing and partnerships at the National Wildlife Federation. "These generous donations support National Wildlife Federation programs that connect millions of children to nature — from hands-on environmental education to outdoor learning experiences that inspire the next generation of conservationists."

In addition to Jeff Corwin's leadership throughout the competition, this year's campaign featured special appearances and exclusive content from The Bucket List Family, inspiring competitors to embrace adventure, explore the outdoors, and foster a lifelong appreciation for nature.

Since its launch, Jr. Ranger has inspired thousands of young outdoor enthusiasts while raising over $12 million to support conservation efforts and encourage future generations to become champions for wildlife.

About Colossal

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions, participants have the opportunity to pursue once-in-a-lifetime experiences while making a meaningful impact for charitable causes. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare and AIT, United States 501(c)(3) public charities, which award grants to designated charity beneficiaries at the conclusion of each campaign. Learn more at www.colossal.org.

About the National Wildlife Federation

Founded in 1936, the National Wildlife Federation is America's largest and most trusted grassroots conservation organization with 52 state and territorial affiliates and more than six million members and supporters, including hunters, anglers, gardeners, birders, hikers, campers, paddlers, and outdoor enthusiasts of all stripes. The Federation's mission is to unite all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in our rapidly changing world through programming focused on conserving wildlife, restoring habitats and waterways, expanding outdoor opportunities, connecting children with nature, and addressing the causes and consequences of climate change.

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SOURCE Colossal