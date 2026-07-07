Colossal Announces Atousa Raissyan as the 2026 Entrepreneur of Impact; Fundraiser Supports GENYOUth Through Grantmaker DTCare

PHOENIX, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal, a leading nationally recognized professional fundraiser, is proud to officially announce award-winning author, spiritual mentor, and transformational guide Atousa Raissyan as the winner of the 2026 Entrepreneur of Impact competition. Driven by a public-voting model, the nationwide campaign brings together thousands of visionary professionals to compete for life-changing business opportunities while raising crucial funds for DTCare in support of GENYOUth, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping schoolchildren thrive by living well-nourished and physically active lives.

Congratulations Atousa Raissyan

As the newly crowned 2026 Entrepreneur of Impact, Raissyan will receive a comprehensive grand prize package designed to skyrocket her business to the next level:

$25,000 cash to accelerate her next professional chapter.

An exclusive, one-on-one mentoring session with Daymond John, the legendary founder of FUBU, star of ABC's Shark Tank , and global branding authority.

, and global branding authority. A two-page advertorial in Entrepreneur Magazine, the premier authority on small business news and growth strategies.

Magazine, the premier authority on small business news and growth strategies. National exposure and recognition as a premier purpose-driven innovator.

Raissyan is a renowned spiritual mentor, artist, and the author of Change Yourself, Change the World. Through her practice, she helps individuals heal from trauma, cultivate self-trust, and spark a ripple effect of conscious transformation across families and communities.

"What makes this [Entrepreneur of Impact] competition special isn't just recognizing great entrepreneurs, it's the opportunity to highlight the people who are using their businesses to make a real difference in the world. Congratulations to Atousa on an incredible achievement, and to everyone who helped support GENYOUth through this journey," said Daymond John.

A Deep Commitment to Giving Back

Beyond launching the next stage of Raissyan's career, the 2026 Entrepreneur of Impact competition served as a massive success for charity. Since 2025, funds generated through the competition have resulted in grants totaling $4.2 million to GENYOUth, through Colossal's grantmaking partner, DTCare.

Votes by donation from the competition support GENYOUth's mission to ensure every child has the opportunity to be well nourished and physically active at school. Since 2010, GENYOUth has supported more than 77,000 schools nationwide, providing critical resources that have helped over 40 million students gain greater access to healthy school meals and opportunities to move, learn, and thrive.

"Colossal has built an extraordinary platform that celebrates purpose-driven leaders while creating meaningful impact for nonprofits like GENYOUth," said Ann Marie Krautheim, GENYOUth CEO. "The generosity inspired through this campaign demonstrates what's possible when entrepreneurship and philanthropy come together around a shared purpose. Every dollar raised helps ensure more children have access to healthy school meals and opportunities to be physically active, giving them the foundation to reach their full potential."

For more information about the competition, the champion, or to learn how to participate in future competitions, please visit entrepreneurofimpact.org or colossal.org.

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare and AIT, United States 501(c)(3) public charity organizations, which grant donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Since 2022, Colossal has raised over $243 million to support charity. Annual competitions include Baby of the Year, America's Favorite Pet, The People's Artist, Youth Athlete of the Year, and more.

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 national nonprofit dedicated to helping school children thrive by living a well-nourished and physically active life. A catalyst for youth health and wellness, GENYOUth has supported over 77,000 U.S. schools to equip them with the resources needed to ensure millions of children have equitable access to nutrition and physical activity. As part of the Action for Healthy Kids Network, GENYOUth convenes a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations, to ensure all children are nourished and active to be their best selves. Committed to ending student hunger and promoting physical activity, GENYOUth provides grants that increase access to healthy school meals for food insecure students and empower kids to develop lifelong healthy habits through movement and activity. To learn more and support GENYOUth, visit www.GENYOUthnow.org.

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SOURCE Colossal