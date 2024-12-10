$5 Billion and Growing: Arixa Capital Surpasses New Originations Milestone During Record Year

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital, a leading private real estate lender and alternative investment manager, proudly announces it has surpassed $5 billion in cumulative loan originations.

This achievement underscores Arixa's unwavering commitment to supporting real estate investors, developers, and builders as they tackle housing shortages in supply-constrained markets. The company's loans primarily finance single family and multifamily projects, empowering clients to renovate, rebuild, and expand the nation's housing stock.

"Our clients are at the heart of everything we do, and this $5 billion milestone reflects their trust in Arixa and the enduring partnerships we've built over the past 14 years," said Greg Hebner, Managing Director of Arixa Capital. "It also demonstrates the dedication of our outstanding team, who go above and beyond to help our clients successfully complete their projects and achieve profitable outcomes."

Arixa Capital's growth is fueled by the loyalty of its clients, with over 60% of originations in 2024 coming from repeat borrowers. Clients rely on Arixa's fast, flexible financing solutions, powered by an in-house servicing and draw management platform that is custom-built to deliver exceptional service every day.

"This year, we not only surpassed $5 billion in cumulative originations but also set a new annual record, originating more than $1.25 billion in loans so far—our biggest year ever," said Managing Director Seth Davis. "Our commitment to delivering superior service is helping drive record demand for our loans from both longstanding clients and new borrowers who are increasingly attracted by the personalized partnership that Arixa can provide."

While many regional banks and other private lenders have scaled back their residential construction lending in recent years, Arixa Capital has strategically expanded its footprint to meet growing demand across California, Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Florida and the Carolinas.

"We're excited to reach the next summit in our growth, and, above all, we're honored to have the trust of an incredible base of real estate professionals who turn to Arixa for the kind of service and care they need to succeed," said Hebner.

Founded in 2006, Arixa Capital is a leading private real estate lender and alternative investment manager with over $5.0 billion in originations completed since inception and over $1.5 billion of assets under management as of December 6, 2024. As an independent, employee-owned firm, we are personally invested in the success of our borrowers and investors. Our reputation for reliability, transparency, and exceptional service inspires long-term relationships and is the foundation of our growth and success. Arixa has been named one of the fastest growing private companies according to the Inc. 5000. The firm has offices in Los Angeles, CA and Phoenix, AZ.*

