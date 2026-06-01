5 Facts About Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and Newly Released IRS 2027 HSA Contribution Limits from the Experts at HSA Store®

Expanded access to HSA enrollment and higher contribution limits give more individuals and families access to the financial power of tax-free HSA funds

DALLAS, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent reports show that the popularity of health savings accounts (HSAs) is not slowing down, as the number of HSAs surpassed 41 million and the level of deposits neared $174 billion. Couple this with the recent announcement of the 2027 HSA contribution limits by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and it's clear that a growing population of individuals and families will have greater potential to protect their future healthcare and financial needs, and save money now by using pre-tax funds to pay for everyday healthcare products and services. To help consumers maximize these changes, the experts at HSA Store® are sharing five little-known HSA contribution facts and explaining the 2027 contribution limits.

The IRS recently announced the 2027 HSA contribution limits. Learn about the new limits and 5 little-known HSA contributions facts from the experts at HSA Store.

According to the 2027 HSA contribution limits, which were announced by the IRS on May 29th, individual HSA users will be able to contribute $4,500 to their 2027 HSA (up from $4,400 in 2026), while families will be able to contribute $9,000 (up from $8,750 in 2026). Minimum deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums for high-deductible health plans (HDHPs) will also increase in 2027. Before opening an HSA, account holders should check with their HR team or health plan to confirm that their plan is compatible and eligible for HSA enrollment.

5 Little-known Facts about HSA Contributions

Here are five little-known facts about HSA contributions to help individuals and families maximize their HSA and their health plan enrollment from HSA Store®.

Anyone can make a contribution to an otherwise eligible HSA. In addition to the individual account holder, their employer or even a family member can contribute to the HSA – all of which can be deducted from taxable income for the account holder. HSA contributions for eligible individuals can be made at any time during the year, even on tax filing day for that plan year. For example, 2026 HSA contributions can be made up until April 15, 2027, prior to taxes being filed. Check with your HSA administrator to ensure they can support this. As of January 1st, 2026, individuals enrolled in Bronze or Catastrophic health plans through the ACA Marketplace are eligible to contribute to an HSA, regardless of whether their plan meets the definition of an HDHP. This reflects updated rules designed to expand HSA compatibility and allow eligible individuals to take advantage of the 2027 HSA contribution limits while using pre-tax funds for qualified medical expenses. In addition to savings on state (with the exception of CA & NJ) and federal taxes, pre-tax HSA contributions essentially receive an extra 7.65% "discount" because all taxes – including employment taxes – are deducted at the time of the contribution, further decreasing your taxable income. Eligible contributions that are not made via pre-tax payroll contributions through an employer can be deducted from income when taxes are filed, regardless of who made those contributions. The "Last Month Rule" can help boost your HSA contributions, but with an important caveat. Under the last-month rule, you are eligible to contribute the full annual amount to your HSA if you are eligible as of December 1st (for most taxpayers). However, you must remain eligible for the following 12 months, or you could face fines and penalties for having contributed the full amount. Any account holder who is 55 years or older can contribute an extra $1,000 a year to their HSA. This is known as a catch-up contribution. This further decreases your taxable income.

"It's exciting to see expanded HSA access and continued increases in contribution limits for these tax-advantaged accounts for 2027," said Itamar Romanini, vice president and general manager of HSA Store®, which is part of the Health-E Commerce® family of brands. "We believe the potential impact of HSAs as a financial tool will increase exponentially as more individuals and families are now able to enroll in these accounts, and as account holders can set aside more of their taxable income to pay for healthcare expenses throughout the year. It's a win-win for your current and future financial health."

In addition to reducing their taxable income by contributing to an HSA, consumers can stretch their healthcare dollars by spending HSA funds on everyday items. From allergy medications to over-the-counter pain and fever reducers to menstrual care products to first-aid supplies, there are many ways to use tax-free healthcare funds to save on products that families are already purchasing on a regular basis. The searchable, online eligibility list at HSA Store® takes the guesswork out using HSA funds by allowing consumers to shop for specific products and brands, as well as by health condition and lifestyle needs.

About Health-E Commerce®

Health-E Commerce® is the parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax healthcare accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce® brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce® plays an essential role in expanding eligibility for important new products and telehealth categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce