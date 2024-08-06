5® Gum Partners with Zedd to Host Pop-up Rave in One of New York City's Bodegas, Found Only Through a Series of Clues

The first 25 fans to find the venue get a glow-in-the-dark 5® gum pack that doubles as their ticket.

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 5® gum is inviting fans to experience the thrill of the beat drop at an exclusive, first-of-its-kind rave inside one of New York City's bodegas, featuring a performance by GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, Zedd. The catch? The rave, hosted on August 22, will only be available to 25 lucky fans who are the first to find the secret location. The event aims to deliver against 5 gum's ongoing mission to stimulate all 5 senses, fuel adventure and encourage fans to live in the moment.

5® gum and Zedd are hiding the most thrilling EDM performance in plain sight, transforming an everyday bodega into an epic show with a 5 gum x Zedd pack as your ticket in. The first 25 fans to figure out the bodega rave location will be the lucky ones to secure a custom 5® gum x Zedd pack as their ticket into the show.

"For the third consecutive year, 5 gum is immersing fans in the energy and sensorial experience that music often provides to its listeners in the only way the brand knows how – by delivering a once-in-a-lifetime experience in partnership with a notable musician like Zedd," said Maria Urista, Vice President, Gum & Mints at Mars. "We know that 5 gum and Zedd fans alike are known to embrace the thrill of a new adventure, so what better way to do that than getting the chance to be one of the few to uncover and attend such an intimate, unforgettable experience with a world-renowned DJ."

To find the secret location of 5 gum's epic in-store rave with Zedd, fans will have to follow a series of hints dropped on 5 gum and Zedd's social media channels, as well as decipher clues hidden in plain sight to gain access to the exhilarating show. Fans that figure out the location will need to be one of the first 25 people to visit the bodega in advance on August 22 to secure a glow-in-the-dark 5 gum x Zedd pack as their ticket into the rave that evening. The performance will include new tracks from Zedd's first upcoming album in nearly a decade, TELOS, allowing the lucky attendees to be amongst the first to hear them before the album drops on August 30.

"I love to deliver the unexpected at my shows, and performing at what will be one of my most intimate and unique venues yet – an actual New York City bodega – certainly aligns with that," said multi-platinum, award-winning artist, DJ and producer, Zedd. "Partnering with 5 gum to deliver this amazing experience will definitely be one for the books. I cannot wait for this unforgettable night and to play some of my new music for fans!"

Fans who aren't able to secure an exclusive ticket to 5 gum's Bodega Rave with Zedd in New York City can still join in on the thrill by entering for a chance to win $500 for tickets to Zedd's upcoming tour or exclusive event merch at www.5gum.com/Zedd, starting on August 26 through September 6. To follow along and see hints dropped in real time, visit www.5gum.com and follow 5 gum on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT ZEDD

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd made his debut with "Clarity" after signing with Interscope in 2012 and has been breaking down barriers surrounding music genres ever since. Throughout his career, Zedd has worked with a diverse range of artists to create hits, including Foxes on "Clarity" (which earned Zedd a 2014 GRAMMY® "Best Dance Recording"), Hayley Williams on RIAA platinum-certified hit, "Stay The Night" (which racked up more than 1 billion streams ), and Selena Gomez on the platinum-certified track, "I Want You To Know," which spent four weeks at #1 on Billboard's "Hot Dance/Electronic Songs" chart. He's also collaborated with Alessia Cara on their hit single "Stay" which has amassed over 4.7 billion streams worldwide, held the #1 spot at Top 40 radio for six consecutive weeks and earned Zedd his second GRAMMY® Award nomination, and with Maren Morris and Grey on the monster hit "The Middle," which earned Zedd his second #1 at Top 40 radio. Digitally, the song has over 4 billion streams worldwide and earned Zedd three GRAMMY® nominations including "Record Of The Year," "Song Of The Year," and "Best Pop Duo or Group Performance." Most recently, Zedd opened the NHL All-Star Game with a performance during player introductions and he was the official pregame DJ during player warmups at this year's NFL Super Bowl LVI.

