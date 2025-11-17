Mars Unwraps Holiday Cheer with Seasonal Treats from M&M'S® and TWIX®

"Nothing says holiday cheer like sweet treats and classic movies, enjoyed with friends and family." said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Vice President Seasonal Marketing, Mars Wrigley North America. "Passing around M&M'S Winter Blend during a holiday film or treating yourself to a TWIX Snowmen while holiday shopping, makes the season cozier and more delicious."

New treats to make the season extra merry:

M&M'S Winter Blend: Milk chocolate candies dressed in frosty white and blizzard blues for a winter wonderland holiday vibe in candy bowls and baked treats.

TWIX Snowmen: A playful snowman-shaped bar featuring a crunchy cookie, creamy caramel and milk chocolate — perfect for treating yourself to some early holiday spirit.

LIFE SAVERS Gummies Holiday Shapes: Soft, fruity gummies now in seasonal shapes, including stockings, snowmen and Santa hats.

Returning classic that signal "IT'S TIME" to kick off the holidays:

M&M'S Holiday Blend: A festive mix of red and green chocolate candies in peanut, peanut butter or milk chocolate varietals, the perfect pairing with holiday movies and popcorn.

SNICKERS® Trees: The beloved blend of caramel, smooth nougat, roasted peanuts and milk chocolate returns in a tree shape for holiday satisfaction and stockings.

M&M'S Toasty Holiday Peanut: A fan-favorite, this winter treat is made with roasted peanuts infused with cinnamon, vanilla, spiced sugar, and caramel.

SKITTLES® ORIGINAL Candy Holiday Cane: The perfect addition to any stocking or secret Santa gift featuring strawberry, orange, grape, lemon and green apple flavors.

Mars Wrigley holiday offerings can be found at nationwide retailers throughout the season.

For more inspiration on how to make, bake and decorate with M&M'S this holiday season, please visit MMS.com. To stay up to date on TWIX and their new innovations, please visit TWIX.com. Keep up with SKITTLES on SKITTLES.com. And to learn more about LIFE SAVERS, please visit LIFE-SAVERS.com.

