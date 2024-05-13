5-hour ENERGY® Announces Refreshed Lineup with New and Enhanced Flavors, Updated Design

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation Ventures, LLC. announced today an update to its popular 5-hour ENERGY® product line. The refresh features a bold redesign of their 16 oz. beverage, enhancements to classic fan favorite flavors and an introduction of two new flavors to the lineup.

New look, same energy! 5-hour ENERGY® unveils a vibrant redesign and flavor refresh for its 16 oz. beverages. The new Raspberry Razz and Rainbow Sherbet 16 oz. 5-hour ENERGY®

"Our consumers lead active, exciting lives filled with adventure, and our new energy drink lineup is designed to support them through those busy days," said Doug Steffen, Vice President of Beverage Sales at Innovation Ventures, LLC. "We've been a trusted brand for 20 years, and with our new canned beverage redesign, plus our flavor enhancements and new flavor introductions, we can continue to give our consumers the energy they need to fuel their fun."

The highlight of the lineup is the vibrant redesign of the 5-hour ENERGY® 16 oz. beverage. The canned beverage not only sports a colorful and fun design with an enhanced logo, but also prominently displays important key attributes on the front, making it easier for consumers to make informed choices about their energy drinks and know they're getting the benefits they want from their beverage, without any sugar or calories.

In addition to the visual makeover, Innovation Ventures, LLC has enhanced the flavors of several fan favorites in the drink lineup. With carefully crafted flavor improvements and higher levels of carbonation, these beverages provide a more enjoyable experience while delivering the same functionality consumers rely on with an unchanged 230 mg. of caffeine and proprietary blend of vitamins and taurine.

The lineup expands with two exciting new flavors: Rainbow Sherbet, a unique combination of orange and lemon-lime flavors, and Raspberry Razz, bursting with the irresistible taste of summer-ripe raspberries. These exciting additions cater to a wider range of taste preferences, ensuring there's a perfect 5-hour ENERGY® for everyone.

The newly designed cans and flavors will be available for consumers this summer. Whether you're a new consumer or have been relying on 5-hour ENERGY® for years, the redesign provides an energizing and refreshing experience with every sip. For more information about 5-hour ENERGY® and its products, please visit www.5hourenergy.com.

About 5-hour ENERGY®

Living Essentials, LLC launched its 5-hour ENERGY® brand in 2004. The effective formula is found in its iconic shot and a 16-ounce carbonated drink. Trusted by hard-working people to get them through a hectic day, 5-hour ENERGY® products are widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets.

SOURCE 5-hour ENERGY