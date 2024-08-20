Take Your Shot On And Off The Course With NEW, Limited-Time Transfusion 5-hour ENERGY® Shot

The brand is bottling all the best parts of the clubhouse favorite — with an added boost of energy — to keep millions of golf fans in the zone this summer.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a reported 40% of all Americans watching, reading about, or playing golf, the sport has never been hotter. And anyone who's spent time on the links (or in the clubhouse) knows a day of golf isn't complete without that refreshing Transfusion taste. That's why 5-hour ENERGY® is changing the game with the NEW Transfusion 5-hour ENERGY® shot — a non-alcoholic Grape Ginger Lime flavor that harnesses the best parts of the beverage cart classic.

This isn't your grandpa's golf game anymore. With more than 37.7 million #golf posts on Instagram, the sport is experiencing a full-on renaissance, skewing younger and more diverse than ever before. And we're not only talking about old-school, outdoor golf: Virtual simulators are popping up across the country faster than you can say "hole in one." Since many golfers reach for a 5-hour ENERGY® shot to power through those long days — or virtual golf sessions — it was a no-brainer for the brand to create a product inspired by them.

"Golf is a marathon sport ... and you need energy and endurance to do it right," said Jeff Sigouin, President and COO of Living Essentials, the makers of 5-hour ENERGY®. "As we continue to connect with fan communities and redefine what 5-hour ENERGY® can be, we're thrilled to debut a new flavor that harnesses a flavor golf fans know and love, while powering them through all the eagles, birdies, and albatrosses."

But the wins don't stop with a new flavor. The brand has also partnered with TripCaddie to give one golfer (plus three friends) their dream trip to Pinehurst Resort from May 15-18, 2025. To shoot their shot at a chance to enter, fans should head to 5-hour ENERGY®'s Instagram or TikTok, follow the brand, and drop a comment using the #FORETheENERGYSweepstakes hashtag telling the brand what they do to keep their energy up. Whether it's a pre-shot ritual, birdie celebration, or a unique on-course routine ... we want to hear about it! And golfers who create and post a video on Instagram or TikTok showing us how they bring their a-game, tag us, and use the hashtag #FOREtheENERGYSweepstakes will be granted a bonus entry. Fans can enter the 5-hour ENERGY® #FOREtheENERGY Sweepstakes starting Tuesday, August 20 at 9:00 a.m. EST through Thursday, September 5 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Ready to tee it up? Visit 5hourenergy.com to get your hands on the limited-edition Transfusion flavor, and don't forget to show us how you're shaking up your energy with Transfusion 5-hour ENERGY® on social by tagging us @5HourEnergy.

Transfusion 5-hour ENERGY®: Fore the energy you put out.

About 5-hour ENERGY® Shots

Since launching in 2004, the 5-hour ENERGY® brand has evolved into a long-trusted line of products meant to get people through whatever each day brings. From its iconic shot size to a 16-oz carbonated drink, the brand has become a household staple for its ability to help you feel alert and get back on track. Find more information about 5-hour ENERGY® products, which are widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets, at 5hourenergy.com.

