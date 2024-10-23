Take Your Fandom To The End Zone With Stan the Fan 5-hour ENERGY®

Introducing the new, limited-edition Stan the Fan 5-hour ENERGY® in a special Fan Fuel flavor – your ultimate sidekick for tailgates, touchdowns and agonizing overtimes. Filled with vitamins, nutrients, and about as much caffeine as 12 ounces of the leading premium coffee, Stan the Fan 5-hour ENERGY® is built to power through the highs, the lows, and every nail-biting play. Whether you're at home or screaming from the stands, it's the fuel you need to stay hyped all game long.

Get ready to take your game day up a notch, for select fans, purchases of Stan the Fan 5-hour ENERGY® 12-packs will come with a must-have accessory for your next game. Our complimentary 5-hour ENERGY® FAN-E Pack, available while supplies last, is a custom, fan-inspired belt designed to hold 12 bottles of 5-hour ENERGY® for all the hands-free cheering (or let's face it, jeering) you want. One shot for you, 11 more to hype up your whole crew.*

As part of the launch, the brand is teaming up with iconic football Superfans to act as the unofficial captains of their fan bases. Known for loveable antics, hearts of gold, and larger-than-life passion, they're driving the charge for their teams and for their cities. These local celebs — New York's "Fireman Ed" Anzalone, Detroit's Michael Banks, and Houston's Steve "Ultimate Fan" Beckholt — will be debuting Stan the Fan 5-hour ENERGY® at epic tailgates across the country.

"As a football fan myself, I know being there for your team all season long requires a lot of energy — and I couldn't be more excited that we found a way to bottle that one-of-a-kind feeling," shared Jeff Sigouin, President and COO of Living Essentials, the makers of 5-hour ENERGY®. "After our summer of viral 5-hour ENERGY® product drops, this was a fun way for us to dive into yet another culturally relevant moment that keeps the momentum going this fall."

From prepping the game day snacks to rearranging the remote and seating arrangement – because last time, it worked - your to-do list on game day is no joke. But with a Stan the Fan 5-hour ENERGY® shot, you'll get it all done faster than you can say "touchdown." Get your game face on, because Stan the Fan 5-hour ENERGY® is officially coming your way Oct. 23 at 5hourenergy.com.

* We recommend taking no more than two bottles of 5-hour ENERGY® per day. Be sure to space them several hours apart.

