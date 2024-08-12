5-Hour ENERGY® Extends Primary Sponsorship of Fittipaldi's No. 30 Entry to Nashville Season Finale Race

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that 5-hour ENERGY®, which is a full-season associate sponsor of the No. 30 entry for Pietro Fittipaldi for the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season and was the primary sponsor of the entry at the Indianapolis 500, Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix and XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, is extending its primary sponsorship for the season-finale, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway on September 15, 2024.

Pietro Fittipaldi and the No. 30 5-hour ENERGY® Indycar at the Indianapolis 500 in May, 2024

Founded by Manoj Bhargava, 5-hour ENERGY® is the #1 energy shot in the US. It is enjoyed by consumers in both its iconic 2oz shot size (in 16 great flavors) and also offers a 16-ounce carbonated energy drink in 6 flavors. Trusted by hard-working people to get them through a hectic day, 5-hour ENERGY® products are widely available at over 250,000 retail points in the US. It is among the most recognizable energy drink brands in America, with 88% US energy shot market share.

Jeff Sigouin, President and COO of Living Essentials, LLC, makers of 5-hour ENERGY® said, "We've been impressed by the dedication and talent of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Pietro Fittipaldi throughout the season. Extending our primary sponsorship for the Nashville finale allows us to continue this successful partnership and go for the win together."

"It's amazing to have 5-hour ENERGY® back for the INDYCAR SERIES season-finale," said Pietro Fittipaldi. "There will be a lot of great racing and the goal is to be fighting up front. The look of the 5-hour ENERGY ® Honda is second to none and I think everyone in Music City will agree."

Fittipaldi, who served as Haas F1 Team's reserve and test driver the past five seasons and is also a multiple open-wheel champion and race-winning world endurance championship driver, is driving the No. 30 entry for his first full season of NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition in 2024. Fittipaldi, the Brazilian-American grandson of 1989 INDYCAR champion and two-time Indy 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi, returns to the series after having made nine starts in 2018 and 2021.

The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season resumes with the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, August 16-17. The race will be broadcast live on USA Network beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET on August 17. North America's premier open-wheel series crisscrosses the United States before culminating in Nashville for the championship finale Sunday, Sept. 15. All on-track action can be seen on NBC or NBC's Peacock Premium streaming service or USA Network. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.

About 5-hour ENERGY®

Founded by Manoj Bhargava, Living Essentials launched its 5-hour ENERGY® brand in 2004. The effective formula is found in its iconic shot size and a 16-ounce carbonated drink. Trusted by hard-working people to get them through a hectic day, 5-hour ENERGY® products are widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets.

About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Zionsville, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2024, the team will compete in its 33rd year of competition and will attempt to add to its 30 Indy car wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato -- their 37 poles, 111 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 - Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. From 2014 to 2021, BMW Team RLL competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program. In 2022, BMW M Team RLL competed in the GTD PRO class in IMSA while simultaneously ramping up for a two-car program in the much-anticipated GTP class in IMSA for 2023. In total, the team has earned 23 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 30 poles and 101 podium finishes prior to the start of the 2024 season. BMW M Team RLL highlights also include second-place finishes in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017 and being named the 2020 Michelin North American Endurance Champions.

