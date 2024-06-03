5-Hour ENERGY® Extends Primary Sponsorship of Fittipaldi's No. 30 Entry to Road America Race

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that 5-hour ENERGY®, which is a full-season associate sponsor of the No. 30 entry for Pietro Fittipaldi for the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season and was the primary sponsor of the entry at the Indianapolis 500 and the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix is extending its primary sponsorship for another race, the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America on June 9, 2024.

Founded by Manoj Bhargava, 5-hour ENERGY® is the #1 energy shot in the US. It is enjoyed by consumers in both its iconic 2oz shot size (in 16 great flavors) and recently added a 16-ounce carbonated energy drink range with 6 flavors. Trusted by hard-working people to get them through a hectic day, 5-hour ENERGY® products are widely available at over 250,000 retail points in the US. It is among the most recognizable energy drink brands in America, with 88% US energy shot market share.

Jeff Sigouin, President and COO of Living Essentials, LLC, makers of 5-hour ENERGY® said, "We remain incredibly impressed by the RLL team and Pietro Fittipaldi and wanted to expand our collaboration once again. Therefore, we're thrilled extend our primary sponsorship for another race and showcase the 5-hour ENERGY® livery at Road America."

"I love driving this car," said Pietro Fittipaldi. "The 5-hour ENERGY Honda is one of the best-looking race cars on the grid and gets a lot of attention. I'm looking forward to racing at Road America for the first time."

Fittipaldi, who served as Haas F1 Team's reserve and test driver the past five seasons and is also a multiple open-wheel champion and race-winning world endurance championship driver, is driving the No. 30 entry for his first full season of NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition in 2024. Fittipaldi, the Brazilian-American grandson of 1989 INDYCAR champion and two-time Indy 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi, returns to the series after having made nine starts in 2018 and 2021.

The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season resumes with the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, June 7-9. The race will be broadcast live on NBC beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on June 9. North America's premier open-wheel series crisscrosses the United States before culminating in Nashville for the championship finale Sunday, Sept. 15. All on-track action can be seen on NBC or NBC's Peacock Premium streaming service or USA Network. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.

About 5-hour ENERGY®

About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Zionsville, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2024, the team will compete in its 33rd year of competition and will attempt to add to its 30 Indy car wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato -- their 37 poles, 111 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 - Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. From 2014 to 2021, BMW Team RLL competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program. In 2022, BMW M Team RLL competed in the GTD PRO class in IMSA while simultaneously ramping up for a two-car program in the much-anticipated GTP class in IMSA for 2023. In total, the team has earned 23 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 30 poles and 101 podium finishes prior to the start of the 2024 season. BMW M Team RLL highlights also include second-place finishes in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017 and being named the 2020 Michelin North American Endurance Champions.

