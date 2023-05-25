5-Layer Gelati is Back at Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard for a Limited Time

Frozen treat chain promotes fan-favorite treat with special double-loyalty visits for Rita's app users

PHILADELPHIA, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the beloved brand known for its delicious Italian Ice and Frozen Custard treats, is bringing back its fan-favorite 5-Layer Gelati.

Available at all Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard locations for a limited time only starting May 26 and running through July 9, 5-Layer Gelati is a combination of Italian Ice and Frozen Custard layered in a clear Rita's cup with an extra layer of Frozen Custard in the middle – for five delicious layers instead of three in the traditional fan-favorite Gelati.

During the promotional period, guests will also be able to select Rita's 4th of Gelati®, a 5-Layer Gelati made with red and blue Italian Ices and vanilla Frozen Custard to enjoy on or around Memorial Day and Independence Day.

"5-Layer Gelati was first introduced a few years ago as a fun way to plus-up Rita's beloved Gelati, and has proven to be a favorite as guests highly anticipate its return each year," said Madalyn Weintraub, Sr. Director of Marketing at Rita's Italian Ice. "We're enthusiastic about bringing back 5-Layer Gelati, and its return is special as it continues to showcase Rita's as a leader in frozen treats and as a brand that values innovative ideas that come from our franchise system."

In addition, to show appreciation to Rita's mobile app users, during the month of June loyalty members who purchase a 5-Layer Gelati will receive two loyalty credits per visit, instead of just one. After seven visits, Rita's loyalty members earn a free small Italian Ice, frozen custard or gelati reward.

Rita's signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 75 flavors. Other menu items at Rita's include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Milkshakes and more.

Originally founded in May 1984, Philadelphia firefighter Bob Tumolo created his prized family recipe to include real fruit, named the product after his wife Rita, and Rita's Italian Ice was born. Since then, Rita's has staked its claim in the frozen treats industry by planting franchises across the country that offer a happy atmosphere, as well as set the standard for fresh and quality-driven Italian Ice.

To find your closest Rita's location, please visit www.ritasice.com.

About Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard:

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over +550 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and award-winning Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit www.ritasice.com.

