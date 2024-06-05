5-Site Columbia Academy Changes Hands, Poised for Growth With Help of HINGE Early Education Advisors

Nation's leading childcare business advisor spearheads sale of four preschools and one elementary/middle school plus associated real estate

COLUMBIA, Md., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over nearly three decades, owners Tom and Patti Kincaid have grown Columbia Academy into a top destination for childcare, preschool, elementary and middle school in Howard County and the Greater Baltimore region. While the Kincaids, who assumed ownership of Columbia Academy in 1996, have stepped down to retire, the organization is set to uphold its sterling reputation and continue expanding under the leadership of a like-minded national education provider.

The sale of the entire Columbia Academy portfolio — which includes four preschools and one elementary/middle school — was led by HINGE Early Education Advisors, the nation’s leading expert in growing and selling childcare businesses.

Founded in 1991, Columbia Academy has five locations, including preschools in Ellicott City, Fulton, and two in Columbia, as well as a central elementary and middle school campus in Columbia. The schools are known for their top-notch facilities; sought-after curriculum, including a focus on foreign language and STEAM learning; and outstanding teachers and staff.

The sale of the entire Columbia Academy portfolio was led by HINGE Early Education Advisors, the nation's leading expert in growing and selling childcare businesses. Since 2017, the Kincaids have continually strengthened the organization with HINGE Advisors' hands-on guidance related to education business practices, financial management, and operations.

"Tom and Patti took the best approach to selling by thinking well ahead," says HINGE Transaction Advisor Alec Ligon, who led the Columbia Academy sale. "Working with our team at HINGE to fine-tune their business and make smart investments for their students, teachers, and overall organization, they were in a fantastic position to attract multiple strong buyers when it came time for them to sell."

HINGE Advisors ran a competitive, confidential sales process for Columbia Academy, tapping into their strong relationships with more than 500 active early education buyers and investors. With multiple offers on the table, the Kincaids decided to sell to a national provider that was best aligned with the schools' culture and operations.

The deal closed successfully with guidance throughout the process from Ligon as well as Transaction Manager Carrie Pergerson, Financial Analyst Rusty Bailey, and Marketing Coordinator Marissa Webster.

"A 28-year journey has come to an end. The educational company that HINGE found to take over our legacy and help it grow was so much more than we ever imagined but everything we had hoped for in selling," say the Kincaids. "Our mission, vision, and values remain intact while the buyer intends to lead the organization through positive change that will further strengthen and grow the programs for faculty and students. We're excited to watch the continued growth of these beautiful schools. We cannot thank the HINGE team enough for all the training, help, and support that helped us get here."

About HINGE Early Education Advisors

HINGE Early Education Advisors is the nation's leading expert in growing and selling childcare businesses. The HINGE team — comprised of former childcare business owners, financial experts, and commercial and real estate brokers — has more than 300 years of combined industry experience and proudly maintains strong relationships with more than 500 active early education business buyers and investors.

Following a proven process, HINGE has closed more school transactions than any advisor in the nation, helping childcare owners gain maximum value for their businesses and real estate. Learn more at hingeadvisors.com.

SOURCE HINGE Advisors