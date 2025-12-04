Pacific Mind Health Releases Free Holiday Guide to Help People Navigate Family Drama with Less Stress

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season can bring joy, warmth, and sometimes family tension. To help people feel more emotionally grounded and less reactive during family gatherings, Pacific Mind Health has released a FREE downloadable guide: Holiday Family Drama, Simplified.

The resource offers practical tips for navigating holiday stress, including how to set boundaries, recognize emotional triggers, and de-escalate family conflict without sacrificing peace of mind.

Having a plan can help defuse stress at holiday gatherings.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE GUIDE TO HOLIDAY FAMILY DRAMA, SIMPLIFIED

"Holiday gatherings can stir up unresolved feelings, old roles, and unrealistic expectations," said Veronica Calkins, a clinical psychotherapist at Pacific Mind Health. "Our guide is designed to help people walk into these moments with clarity, calm, and a few tools in their back pocket."

Designed by Pacific Mind Health providers, the guide includes:

Simple strategies to stay grounded before and during holiday events

Tips for handling conflict and shifting the energy without confrontation

A conversation toolkit for politely changing the subject

A reminder that you don't have to fix everything or everyone

From navigating political debates at the dinner table to setting boundaries with relatives, Holiday Family Drama Simplified helps readers focus on what matters most: connection, not conflict.

The guide is part of Pacific Mind Health's broader effort to support community mental well-being during stressful events.

"Even when we love our families, the holidays can challenge our mental health," said Calkins. "Having a plan can make a big difference in how we show up for ourselves and for others."

The downloadable guide is now available for free at pacificmindhealth.com .

About Pacific Mind Health

Pacific Mind Health is a provider of outpatient psychiatry and therapy services in California. With a blend of science and compassion, the practice offers personalized treatment plans including psychiatry, therapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), and Spravato®. Pacific Mind Health provides both in-person and online appointments, with locations in Long Beach, West Los Angeles, Irvine, and throughout California.

