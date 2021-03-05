5 tips to help New York homeowners better prepare for spring

"When people think of spring, they often think about the leaves beginning to grow back on trees and an end to snowy and colder weather," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "Part of that change includes seasonal allergies caused by pollen that invades our homes, making it difficult for us to breathe and enjoy the new season. In addition to that, homeowners can see an increase in utility bills as they began switching to their air conditioners."

To help homeowners get their houses ready for the spring, the crew at Petri Plumbing & Heating are providing tips for prepping homes for the new season:

Change air filters: Changing the air filters is one of the easiest and most common things a homeowner can do to prepare for the season. Spring is known for the allergies that come along with it. Changing the air filter can assist in keeping allergens from circulating in a home, as well as improving indoor air quality.

Look for leaky toilets: A simple leak around the toilet can not only cost you money on your utility bill, but it can also cause potential damage to the floor. Feel the floor around the toilet to see if there are any wet spots. If there is, there is a good chance of a broken seal or failed joint.

Clean all vents: Cleaning all the vents of dust and built-up particles will help ensure the air circulating in a home is clean. This is another step in improving IAQ.

Flush the water heater: Regularly flushing the water heater has nothing but positive effects on your plumbing system. This helps prevent calcium build up in the bottom of the unit. Calcium build-up can have a negative impact on the interior of the water heater, which could result in the homeowner having to replace it.

Consider purchasing a programmable thermostat: A programmable thermostat gives homeowners advantages when it comes to controlling the temperature inside a home. These thermostats can be programmed using a computer or smart device, allowing the homeowner to control it while they are away. This creates efficiency while keeping money in the homeowner's pocket.

"Preparing your home for spring is about more than keeping extra money in your pocket," said Petri. "It's about making sure your home is working efficiently, so you and your family can fully enjoy the season while you are at home or outdoors."

For more information about Petri Plumbing & Heating, or to schedule a service call, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call (718) 748-1254.

About Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call 718-748-1254.

