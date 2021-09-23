5 Ways to Prepare Your Home for a Natural Disaster During National Preparedness Month

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we've recently seen, major storms and Hurricanes can descend across Texas with little to no warning. That's why it's important to make sure that your home is ready for anything mother nature throws our way. September is National Preparedness Month and it's the perfect time to make sure that your family will have the necessary supplies and precautions in place in case of emergency.

When it comes to your home, there are a several things Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical is recommending you do to prepare ahead of a major storm:

Make sure you know where your water and gas shut off are located. In case of a fire, leak, lightning strike, or other emergency, it's important to have fast access to that shut off point. Make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working correctly. Batteries should be checked regularly on all your detectors since they will not be affected by a lack of power and will keep your family aware of any major leaks or fires. In case of a lack of clean water, use the water in your water tank. Most tank style heaters will hold 50 gallons of water at any time. If tap water is unsafe to use, the tank water is always an option. Invest in a generator. Many people opt for portable generators that are gas powered. Those need to be run from the outside of the home and be plugged in directly into your appliance. However, Abacus offers a service where they can add generator switches to your electrical panel so that you can power larger parts of your home. Protect your large appliances with surge protectors. When a lightning strikes too close to a home, that charge of energy can be overwhelming and can ruin any appliances that are plugged in to the wall.

