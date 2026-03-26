Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. Home Insurance Claims Are Linked to Weather as Mercury Insurance Breaks Down the Top 5 Spring Risks

Seasonal storms, water damage, and wind-driven hazards drive predictable claim patterns each spring—here's how homeowners can get ahead of them

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring weather brings a sharp uptick in home insurance claims across much of the United States, as heavy rain, severe storms, and fluctuating temperatures expose vulnerabilities in roofs, drainage systems, and property maintenance. Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE Texas: MCY) is highlighting the most common spring-related claims—and what homeowners can do now to reduce risk before damage occurs.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, roughly 1 in 4 home insurance claims are tied to weather-related events, with wind, hail, and water damage among the most frequent drivers. These risks intensify in spring, when storm systems become more active and lingering winter damage can go unnoticed until it fails.

"Spring claims tend to follow very consistent patterns year after year," said Bonnie Lee, Vice President, Property Claims at Mercury Insurance. "The good news is many of the most common issues are preventable with a little seasonal maintenance and awareness."

The Top 5 Spring Home Insurance Risks

1. Roof Damage from Wind and Hail

Spring storms frequently bring strong winds and hail, which can loosen shingles, damage flashing, and create entry points for water. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports thousands of severe hail and wind events annually, with activity ramping up from March through June. Even minor roof damage can lead to costly interior water claims if left unchecked.

Tip: Schedule a roof inspection after major storms and look for missing shingles or debris buildup.

2. Water Damage and Plumbing Failures

Water damage remains one of the most common and costly homeowners claims. The Insurance Information Institute estimates water damage accounts for nearly 30% of all homeowners insurance claims. Spring thaw and increased rainfall can stress pipes, sump pumps, and drainage systems.

Tip: Test sump pumps, check for pipe leaks, and ensure proper drainage away from the home.

3. Gutter and Drainage Issues

Clogged or damaged gutters can quickly lead to water intrusion, directing water into foundations, basements, and siding. This risk spikes in spring due to debris from winter and early-season storms.

Tip: Clean gutters and downspouts regularly and confirm water is flowing away from the home.

4. Falling Trees and Branches

Wet soil and high winds increase the likelihood of tree-related damage. According to the National Weather Service, spring storms often combine saturated ground with gusty winds—making trees more prone to falling. Even healthy trees can become hazards under these conditions.

Tip: Trim overhanging branches and remove weakened or dead trees near structures.

5. Basement Flooding from Heavy Rain

Flash flooding and sustained rainfall can overwhelm drainage systems. The Federal Emergency Management Agency notes that just one inch of water can cause up to $25,000 in damage to a home. Many homeowners are surprised to learn standard policies may not cover flood damage.

Tip: Consider flood insurance and install backflow valves or sump pump backups.

"Homeowners don't need to wait for a major storm to take action," Lee added. "A simple spring checklist—roof, gutters, drainage, and trees—can significantly reduce the likelihood of a claim and help protect what matters most."

For more information about season claims, visit the Mercury Blog.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on X , Instagram or Facebook . Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance Services, LLC