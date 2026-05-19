May 21 Luxury Auction® Sale Approaches for TX Hill Country Estate with 'Million-Dollar' Pool

SALADO, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A luxury home in the Texas Hill Country that boasts a resort-style pool and outdoor living areas created at a cost of nearly $1 million will be sold on the luxury auction® block on May 21, 2026. The promotion of the unique property has attracted press attention from outlets such as Wall Street Journal affiliate Mansion Global, Homes.com and MySanAntonio.com. The property owners, who were previously seeking as much as $3.75 million for the home before offering it in a no-reserve auction, hired veteran real estate auction house Platinum Luxury Auctions to conduct the sale in tandem with listing broker Ronald Jones of Keller Williams Realty, in Austin, TX.

"Even at the previous list price of $3.75 million, a luxury property built in 2019 that offers nearly 9,700 sf of living space on 7.5 acres is an outstanding purchase opportunity. That's roughly $388 per square foot, all-in," stated Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president. "And that's before considering the million-dollar pool and outdoor living areas. If located anywhere near coastal Florida, for example, a property like this would easily trade at minimum of $1,200 per square foot – in excess of $11.5 million."

The property is sited on 7.5 private acres within the Hidden Springs community, a preserve-like development of estate homes in Salado, TX that spans 1,400 acres. The community offers its residents walking trails, tennis courts and park-like open spaces. Hidden Springs is within a 35-min drive of the heart of Austin, TX.

There are three (3) total living structures on the property: a main residence (8,051 sf; 4 bedrooms, 4 full and 1 half-bath), separate guest house (1,120 sf; 1 bedroom and 1 bath) and garage studio (489 sf; 1 bedroom and 1 bath). A separate driveway provides direct access to the studio, adding convenience for guests or on-site staff.

Professionally designed interiors feature premium finishes such as hardwood and tile floors, archway accents and cove ceilings with custom lighting. Other notable amenities include a gourmet kitchen, home theater, entertainment lounge with wet bar and "wall of glass" sliding doors, fitness center and large primary suite with a private stairway to an upper-level flex-space, suitable as an additional closet, private office or art studio.

The property's standout features, however, are arguably located outside. The manicured backyard features a spectacular, resort-style pool that was created at a cost of nearly $1 million, with the help of Lakeside Custom Pools in Austin, TX. The sprawling, heated pool includes a sunken spa with immersed table, swim-up bar-top with immersed seating, a "beach-style" entry with graduated slope and a sunken, fire-pit lounge. A poolside cabana offers a summer kitchen equipped with two (2) grills, flat-top counter, sink, icemaker and dual, flat-screen TVs.

In the front yard, a grove of mature trees provides practical shade while adding excellent curb appeal and a very "estate-like" ambiance while en route to the main residence's tasteful, porte cochère entry. There is also an electronically controlled, streetside gate for added privacy and security.

Property previews are held by daily appointment through May 20, and may be scheduled by contacting Platinum's project manager, Renée Alossi, at 800.997.4235. Luxury auction® documents, photos and videography are also hosted online at TexasLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of luxury properties throughout the U.S. and select international markets and has offered properties in 34 states and 15 countries to date. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.77 billion in luxury auction® sales and has advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $4.9 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC