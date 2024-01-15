50+ Schools to Participate in Albuquerque School Fair during School Choice Week

National School Choice Week

15 Jan, 2024

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a new school to call home? A free public charter school fair in Albuquerque during School Choice Week will be jam-packed with kid-friendly fun and K-12 learning options for families to explore.

The school choice fair will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Featuring nearly 50 local options, the fair will give families a taste of the many public charter, public magnet, private, and home schooling options in the Albuquerque area, ranging from arts schools to cyber academies.

Student performances throughout the event will spread a spirit of celebration. Adding to the fun, the event will offer face painting, balloon twisting, snacks, and a DJ.

Information will be available for families in both English and Spanish through the involvement of Conoce tus Opciones Escolares, a project of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

New Mexico's education landscape is changing each year; many families are learning about their options for the 2024-2025 school year. The annual school choice fair aims to bring meaningful community support to parents, inviting them to connect with schools, learn about enrollment details, and have their questions about charter schools answered.

The fair is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-17, 2024), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states, from microschooling meet-ups to landmark light-ups. More than 200 of these events will take place in the Land of Enchantment.

"Families deserve to attend the school that is best for their child," said Matthew Pahl, executive director of Public Charter Schools of New Mexico (PCSNM). "We're excited for Albuquerque families to learn about the options available to them, including many great free, public charter schools."

Join more than 400 community members for the fair at the Albuquerque Convention Center, located at 401 2nd St NW. The fair will take place in the Ruidoso-Pecos/San Miguel-Mesilla Rooms.

This event is hosted by Public Charter Schools of New Mexico, the primary entity supporting and advocating for charter schools in the land of enchantment.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at albuquerqueschoolfair.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

