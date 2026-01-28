Maryland families explore education options during School Choice Week

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week began on Sunday in Maryland and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Old Line State, more than 370 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events statewide.

Gov. Wes Moore is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "Maryland School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for Maryland kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Maryland at: schoolchoiceweek.com/maryland

"As options continue to expand in the Old Line State, our goal is to make sure that parents have timely, accurate, and jargon-free information so that they understand the choices available to them and feel confident in navigating those choices," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"I value the full spectrum of choices that are available to families in Maryland," said Meredith Kauntiz, Chief Education Officer of Art Play Learn in Bowie, Maryland. "Public schools, private schools, micro schools, homeschooling, private tutoring, and extracurricular programs all play an important part in providing the infrastructure that supports each child getting the support they need to reach their full potential."

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week