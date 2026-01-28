Mississippi students and educators take part in School Choice Week activities

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week began on Sunday in Mississippi and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Magnolia State, more than 250 schools are taking part by hosting open houses, information sessions, parent nights, and other events.

Gov. Tate Reeves is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "Mississippi School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for Mississippi kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Mississippi at: schoolchoiceweek.com/mississippi

"The Magnolia State has many great schools for families to consider for the upcoming school year, from district to charter, private to microschool, and everything in between, including homeschooling," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

