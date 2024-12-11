$500,000 ACT Grant Awarded to Fund Newport News Public Schools' New Teacher Institute Program

Four leading companies partner in support of education and workforce development mission

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BayPort Foundation, Ferguson, Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of HII, and Virginia Natural Gas announced that the Newport News Education Foundation has been awarded the $500,000 Accelerating Change Together (ACT) Grant to support the Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) New Teacher Institute (NTI) program. The ACT Grant extends the four companies' existing charitable giving and social impact efforts to its education and workforce development mission.

Emily MacCartney, Community Affairs Manager, Virginia Natural Gas; Dr. Latitia McCane, Director of Education for The Apprentice School at Newport News Shipbuilding; Jim Mears, President/CEO of BayPort Credit Union; Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones; Dr. Michele Mitchell, Superintendent of Newport News Public Schools; Dale Mingilton, Executive Director of Newport News Education Foundation; Gary Artybridge, Jr., Manager of Corporate Citizenship & Education Outreach, Newport News Shipbuilding; Melissa Hazelwood, Director of Social Impact, Ferguson; and Nancy Porter, VP of Marketing, BayPort Credit Union.

The three-year, $500,000 step-down grant will provide the funding necessary for NTI to answer the regional call to build a workforce pipeline to expand its new first—and second-year teacher programs. It will also fund the development of a model program, provide credentialing assistance, and invest in Career and Technical Education and English as a Second Language teachers.

The ACT Grant will assist the Newport News Education Foundation in raising funding to guarantee support for the NTI program. The expiration of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds could have several consequences as districts look to trim expenses and consolidate operations. ESSER was a one-time emergency relief program designed to support K-12 schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty-one nonprofits submitted an ACT Grant application. The Contributions Committee selected the Newport News Education Foundation application based on its ability to address the specific needs outlined in the ACT Grant application, including a sound financial investment and an original, innovative, and sustainable project plan to impact a target population/community.

The ACT Grant initiative launched in 2022, and the first recipient was the Virginia Beach Education Foundation and Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS), new two-year, half-day Advanced Technology Center Renewable Energy Technologies program.

