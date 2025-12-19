BayPort Credit Union Announces New Appointment of General Counsel

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union today announced the appointment of J.T. Blau as General Counsel, effective immediately. In this role, Blau will oversee BayPort's legal strategy, regulatory compliance, and corporate governance functions, supporting the credit union's continued growth and strategic goals.

"We are excited to welcome J.T. to our team," said Jim Mears, President/Chief Executive Officer of BayPort Credit Union. "With his extensive legal expertise and deep understanding of the financial services landscape, J.T. will play an important role in supporting our mission and ensuring we continue to serve our members with integrity and excellence."

Prior to joining BayPort Credit Union, Blau most recently served as General Counsel for The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates, where he led regulatory strategy and compliance support for credit unions across Virginia, Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. Before that, he held leadership roles as Chief Advocacy Officer at the Virginia Credit Union League and Vice President of Risk Management at Call Federal Credit Union. Blau's background in law, compliance, and strategic leadership will help BayPort navigate complex regulatory landscapes and deliver exceptional value to its members.

Blau holds a Juris Doctor and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Richmond, as well as a Bachelor of Arts from the College of William & Mary. He is a member of the Virginia State Bar, serves on the Operations Committee for America's Credit Unions, and is a Certified Bank Secrecy Act Professional (CBSAP).

About BayPort

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star Credit Union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.6 billion in assets and servicing over 154,000 individuals and businesses with 29 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities.

